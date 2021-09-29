Ford Increases Investment In Electric F-150 As Vehicles Begin Production

By Andy Bolig September 29, 2021

Ford recently made news when they announced the production of its all-electric 2022 F-150 Lightning pickup. With reportedly 563 horsepower, 775 lb-ft of torque and a range upwards of 300 miles, the F-150 can deliver the world’s best fuel mileage with the hauling torque of its diesel siblings.

One year after Ford confirmed construction of the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Mich., the first Ford F-150 Lightning pre-production units begin leaving the factory.

The all-new F-150 Lightning has just begun production at Ford’s historic (and huge) Rouge plant within the new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, where Ford invested millions to create a new, zero-waste-to-landfill site. Ford invested $700 million into the historic Rouge Complex, adding 500 new jobs and employing advanced sustainable manufacturing technology to build the truck as part of its commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

The Rouge Electric Vehicle Center is unlike yesterday’s assembly lines. Gone are the rolling floors and confined spaces in the name of accessibility, ease of use, and flexibility.

Ford is investing an additional $250 million and adding 450 more direct jobs across the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center, and Rawsonville Components Plant. The investment and added jobs will help increase production capacity to 80,000 trucks a year. Ford’s additional investment will create 450 additional hourly direct jobs, with most of those workers assembling the F-150 Lightning at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. Workers at Rawsonville Components Plant will assemble the batteries and Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center will increase its capacity to supply electric motors and electric transaxles for the F-150 Lightning.

The Ford F-150 Lightning's propulsion system is positioned low in the chassis, providing additional storage capacity as well as room for technology which Ford states, "makes the F-150 Lightning the smartest F-150 ever."

According to Ford, over 150,000 potential customers have plunked down their $100 reservation deposits to be one of the first of Ford’s all-electric F-150 Lightning owners.

“We knew the F-150 Lightning was special, but the interest from the public has surpassed our highest expectations and changed the conversation around electric vehicles. So, we are doubling down, adding jobs and investment to increase production,” said Bill Ford, executive chair, Ford Motor Company.

Article Sources

Ford Motor Company
https://www.ford.com/

About the author

Andy Bolig

Andy has been intrigued by mechanical things all of his life and enjoys tinkering with cars of all makes and ages. Finding value in style points, he can appreciate cars of all power and performance levels. Andy is an avid railfan and gets his “high” by flying radio-controlled model airplanes when time permits. He keeps his feet firmly grounded by working on his two street rods and his supercharged C4 Corvette. Whether planes, trains, motorcycles, or automobiles, Andy has immersed himself in a world driven by internal combustion.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

Improving The Best: Testing MPR-Built Gen-3 Coyote Cylinder Heads

Discussing Spark Plug Indexing Methods And Techniques With Brisk USA

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
Loading