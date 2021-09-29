Ford recently made news when they announced the production of its all-electric 2022 F-150 Lightning pickup. With reportedly 563 horsepower, 775 lb-ft of torque and a range upwards of 300 miles, the F-150 can deliver the world’s best fuel mileage with the hauling torque of its diesel siblings.

The all-new F-150 Lightning has just begun production at Ford’s historic (and huge) Rouge plant within the new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, where Ford invested millions to create a new, zero-waste-to-landfill site. Ford invested $700 million into the historic Rouge Complex, adding 500 new jobs and employing advanced sustainable manufacturing technology to build the truck as part of its commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

Ford is investing an additional $250 million and adding 450 more direct jobs across the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center, and Rawsonville Components Plant. The investment and added jobs will help increase production capacity to 80,000 trucks a year. Ford’s additional investment will create 450 additional hourly direct jobs, with most of those workers assembling the F-150 Lightning at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. Workers at Rawsonville Components Plant will assemble the batteries and Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center will increase its capacity to supply electric motors and electric transaxles for the F-150 Lightning.

According to Ford, over 150,000 potential customers have plunked down their $100 reservation deposits to be one of the first of Ford’s all-electric F-150 Lightning owners.

“We knew the F-150 Lightning was special, but the interest from the public has surpassed our highest expectations and changed the conversation around electric vehicles. So, we are doubling down, adding jobs and investment to increase production,” said Bill Ford, executive chair, Ford Motor Company.