Ford Muscle Magazine Launches All-New YouTube Channel

They say TV killed the radio star, but let’s just hope I’m slightly better looking than the aforementioned DJ. Why, you ask? Because we’ve launched the Ford Muscle magazine YouTube channel! Now, instead of merely reading my wordplay, dad jokes, and hidden innuendos, you can hear me deliver them aloud and wonder how my colleagues make it through a Zoom call without shaking their heads! Truth be told, plenty have blamed internet connectivity issues shortly after my punchlines. Strange, but I guess humor doesn’t come easy for some.

Why YouTube

So, why YouTube? Well why not YouTube? The medium has long been an easy choice for those desiring relaxation and passive entertainment over reading in-depth articles. You might have even seen some of my previous work at our sister channel, Power And Performance, but this channel will be solely dedicated to Ford Muscle related content, without having to wade through the Bowtie pasta and Mo’ Parts needed content.

Will this affect the amazing editorial Ford Muscle produces? Absolutely not. Instead of opting for an easier route and transitioning towards one medium or the other, I’ve chosen to push the boundaries of both. Who knows, perhaps a pay raise will be in store. Regardless, rest assured that the same quality news, feature cars, and tech articles will continue, with some integrating both editorial and video content into one.

Plans For The Channel

Similar to the Ford Muscle editorial approach, our plan is to further dive into the performance sector by expanding into restoration and providing a more comprehensive exploration of our project cars. While we’ll still showcase feature cars and tech, our focus will shift towards the lifestyle of an editor, incorporating coverage of trade shows, test drives, and new product testing from Ford Motor Company, Ford Performance and the aftermarket.

Bleed Blue

If your blood bleeds blue, it’s advisable to see a doctor first. But after that, we invite you to our new YouTube channel and hit the subscribe button! We welcome your comments, especially the positive ones, on each video. We acknowledge that this channel wouldn’t be possible without the support of Ford Muscle’s loyal readership and we want you to be part of its growth. So, get comfortable, grab your digital device, and join us for the ride! And remember…drive fast, take chances, and only gamble with your life.

