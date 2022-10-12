Ford Muscle’s Top 5 Vanity Plates Of Holley Ford Fest

I won’t lie, making my colleagues and family endure my terrible puns is a favorite pastime of mine. Naturally, while attending shows and catching someone with a similar mindset to my own, I make sure it doesn’t go to waste. After all, what better way to continue the tradition of word play than with an article devoted to vanity plates. This year the 2022 Holley Ford Fest hosted an abundance of awesome cars and punny plates. So sit back and enjoy our short list and gallery of license plates from Holley Ford Fest.

NOT COP



Instead of carrying a defibrillator on board, the owner of this Crown Vic alerts everyone that he’s not impersonating law enforcement via his plates. Unfortunately, the plate’s size means the only thing dropping faster than my speedometer needle is my heart rate. Maybe remove the brush guard, top lights, antenna, and spotlight, sir.

HLLWPNT



The Ford Mustang Bullitt hails its namesake from the widely recognized 1968 film “Bullitt” which featured Steve McQueen in a green fastback Mustang chasing down a Dodge Charger through the streets of San Francisco. Some 78 years prior to the production of the film, hollow point bullets entered the market. Is there a connection between the two, probably not, but the plates give this Bullitt’s owner ammunition in the world of word play.

99PRLMS



The all too famous lyrics of Jay-Z’s 99 Problems still rings true to almost any field, including the automotive sector where problems can arise from a number of areas. We’re not sure of the problems the owner of this New Edge Cobra faced during his build, but we can assert now that he has 99 problems and being slow is not one!

ONTHREE



In all honesty, how many racers actually leave on three? Maybe the owner of this S197 Mustang is telling us the truth and wants a fair race. Or maybe it’s a false narrative that gives them the quick advantage. In any case, racers beware, they are either going on two or making sure the two to three count is significantly quicker.

IM WHPD



To the non-automotive enthusiast community, this plate could bring some confusion and or kink shaming. However, for those in the know you might want to avoid any car that alludes to having a Whipple Supercharger mounted under the hood. Seeing as how Whipple provides a variety of superchargers to the Mustang market, just count on it being fast from the start.

If you enjoyed these plates, check out our gallery of plates we saw at Holley Ford Fest in Bowling Green, Kentucky.