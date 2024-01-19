Both familiar at first glimpse and shocking as the reality sets in, an F-150 is slinging mud slideways as its 37-inch off-road tires dig for grip. The driver deftly adjusts while modulating the 775 lb-ft of torque on hand. However, you soon realize there is something different. There is no roar of a V8 or bark of an EcoBoost, just the sound of earth moving as the F-150 Lightning Switchgear strikes.

That’s right, this isn’t Raptor, or even RTR F-150, despite those familiar letters on its flanks. Instead, this is a fresh take on the off-road truck and a new adventure for Ford’s big electric vehicle. Not made for production, however, the Switchgear is a demonstrator in the vein of the company’s other electric attention-grabbers, the SuperVan 4.0 and 4.2, the Mustang Mach-E 1400, and the Mustang CobraJet 1400. It is meant to show what could be in the most exciting fashion possible.

Based on a production F-150 Lightning, the Switchgear, so named for its on- and off-road prowess, is the result of a partnership between the factory speed demons at Ford Performance and Vaughn Gittin Jr. and his mere band of Funhavers at RTR Vehicles.

Upgraded with a unique independent double-wishbone suspension in front and a multilink independent suspension in back, the truck benefits from 3-inch-diameter FOX shocks at all four corners that provide the ground clearance and control when the truck hits the dirt, while NITTO Ridge Grappler 37×12.5R18 tires mounted on RTR Tech 6 deadlock wheels provide the grip.

The truck also has a wider track thanks to carbon composite front fenders, bedsides, and rear bumper cover, while steel-fabricated rock rails and a front skid plate offer protection from the perils of the wilderness.

Making its public debut at the legendary King of the Hammers off-road racing event in Johnson Valley, California, on January 26, the F-150 Lightning Switchgear is another sign that the Blue Oval is serious about making EVs exciting.

Ford F-150 Lightning SwitchGear Specs