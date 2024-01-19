Ford Performance And RTR Take The Electric F-150 Lightning Off-Road

By Steve Turner January 19, 2024

Both familiar at first glimpse and shocking as the reality sets in, an F-150 is slinging mud slideways as its 37-inch off-road tires dig for grip. The driver deftly adjusts while modulating the 775 lb-ft of torque on hand. However, you soon realize there is something different. There is no roar of a V8 or bark of an EcoBoost, just the sound of earth moving as the F-150 Lightning Switchgear strikes.

That’s right, this isn’t Raptor, or even RTR F-150, despite those familiar letters on its flanks. Instead, this is a fresh take on the off-road truck and a new adventure for Ford’s big electric vehicle. Not made for production, however, the Switchgear is a demonstrator in the vein of the company’s other electric attention-grabbers, the SuperVan 4.0 and 4.2, the Mustang Mach-E 1400, and the Mustang CobraJet 1400. It is meant to show what could be in the most exciting fashion possible. 

Ford Performance worked with Vaughn Gittin Jr. and RTR Vehicles to create the F-150 Lightning Switchgear, an EV demonstrator that shows the company’s flagship electric pickup is a capable performer on- and off-road. (Photo Credit: Ford Performance)

Based on a production F-150 Lightning, the Switchgear, so named for its on- and off-road prowess, is the result of a partnership between the factory speed demons at Ford Performance and Vaughn Gittin Jr. and his mere band of Funhavers at RTR Vehicles. 

Upgraded with a unique independent double-wishbone suspension in front and a multilink independent suspension in back, the truck benefits from 3-inch-diameter FOX shocks at all four corners that provide the ground clearance and control when the truck hits the dirt, while NITTO Ridge Grappler 37×12.5R18 tires mounted on RTR Tech 6 deadlock wheels provide the grip.

Featuring a unique suspension, a wider track, and performance damping courtesy of 3-inch FOX shocks at all four corners, the F-150 Lightning Switchgear is ready to have fun on and off the pavement.

The truck also has a wider track thanks to carbon composite front fenders, bedsides, and rear bumper cover, while steel-fabricated rock rails and a front skid plate offer protection from the perils of the wilderness.

Making its public debut at the legendary King of the Hammers off-road racing event in Johnson Valley, California, on January 26, the F-150 Lightning Switchgear is another sign that the Blue Oval is serious about making EVs exciting.

Equipped with five RECARO Sportster ORV and Scroth six-point safety harnesses, the F-150 Lightning Switchgear is ready to put smiles on a lot of faces, as it can take four passengers on an electric thrill ride, and that big fun handle, a.k.a. performance handbrake, is ready to get the 580-horsepower Switchgear slideways on any surface.

Ford F-150 Lightning SwitchGear Specs

  • Drive system: Dual motor, 4×4
  • Motor control system: IGBT Inverter and AC control
  • Electric motor type: Permanent Magnet Synchronous
  • Power output: 580 horsepower, 775 lb-ft torque
  • Battery capacity [useable]: 131 kWh
  • Wheelbase: 145.5 inches
  • Front track: 80 inches
  • Rear track: 80 inches
  • Front ride height: Street configuration: 7.0-inch off-road configuration: 13.5 inches
  • Rear ride height: Street configuration: 5.0-inch off-road configuration: 11.0 inches
  • Front suspension: Custom independent double-wishbone with coil-over shocks, stabilizer bar, droop limit straps
  • Rear suspension: Custom independent semi-trailing arms with coil-over shocks, stabilizer bar, droop limit straps
  • Front and rear shocks: FOX 3.0 with remote reservoir, 6-inch stroke
  • Front-wheel travel: 11 in.
  • Rear-wheel travel: 13 in.
  • Weight distribution: Street configuration: 50% front / 50% rear
  • Off-road configuration: 49% front / 51% rear
  • Wheels: Street configuration: 20×9-inch RTR Tech 6 flow-formed aluminum alloy
  • Off-road configuration: 18×9-inch RTR Tech 6 forged aluminum alloy with bead-lock ring
  • Tires: Street configuration: NITTO NT420V 305/55R20
  • Off-road configuration: NITTO Ridge Grappler 37×13.5R18
  • Cargo capacity: Frunk: 14.1 cubic feet
  • 5.5-foot Styleside pickup bed: 52.8 cubic feet
  • Seats: RECARO Sportster ORV
  • Safety harnesses: Scroth six-point
  • Carbon composite front fenders, bedsides, rear bumper cover
  • Roof spoiler with integrated stoplights
  • For Street configuration
  • Carbon composite front bumper with valence
  • Carbon composite rocker skirts
  • Ford Performance tonneau cover
  • For Off-Road configuration
  • Chase rack with 2 spare wheels/tires
  • Steel-fabricated rock rails
  • Steel-fabricated front bumper
  • Steel-fabricated front skid plate
  • Droop limiting straps, front, and rear

