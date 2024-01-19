Both familiar at first glimpse and shocking as the reality sets in, an F-150 is slinging mud slideways as its 37-inch off-road tires dig for grip. The driver deftly adjusts while modulating the 775 lb-ft of torque on hand. However, you soon realize there is something different. There is no roar of a V8 or bark of an EcoBoost, just the sound of earth moving as the F-150 Lightning Switchgear strikes.
That’s right, this isn’t Raptor, or even RTR F-150, despite those familiar letters on its flanks. Instead, this is a fresh take on the off-road truck and a new adventure for Ford’s big electric vehicle. Not made for production, however, the Switchgear is a demonstrator in the vein of the company’s other electric attention-grabbers, the SuperVan 4.0 and 4.2, the Mustang Mach-E 1400, and the Mustang CobraJet 1400. It is meant to show what could be in the most exciting fashion possible.
Based on a production F-150 Lightning, the Switchgear, so named for its on- and off-road prowess, is the result of a partnership between the factory speed demons at Ford Performance and Vaughn Gittin Jr. and his mere band of Funhavers at RTR Vehicles.
Upgraded with a unique independent double-wishbone suspension in front and a multilink independent suspension in back, the truck benefits from 3-inch-diameter FOX shocks at all four corners that provide the ground clearance and control when the truck hits the dirt, while NITTO Ridge Grappler 37×12.5R18 tires mounted on RTR Tech 6 deadlock wheels provide the grip.
The truck also has a wider track thanks to carbon composite front fenders, bedsides, and rear bumper cover, while steel-fabricated rock rails and a front skid plate offer protection from the perils of the wilderness.
Making its public debut at the legendary King of the Hammers off-road racing event in Johnson Valley, California, on January 26, the F-150 Lightning Switchgear is another sign that the Blue Oval is serious about making EVs exciting.
Ford F-150 Lightning SwitchGear Specs
- Drive system: Dual motor, 4×4
- Motor control system: IGBT Inverter and AC control
- Electric motor type: Permanent Magnet Synchronous
- Power output: 580 horsepower, 775 lb-ft torque
- Battery capacity [useable]: 131 kWh
- Wheelbase: 145.5 inches
- Front track: 80 inches
- Rear track: 80 inches
- Front ride height: Street configuration: 7.0-inch off-road configuration: 13.5 inches
- Rear ride height: Street configuration: 5.0-inch off-road configuration: 11.0 inches
- Front suspension: Custom independent double-wishbone with coil-over shocks, stabilizer bar, droop limit straps
- Rear suspension: Custom independent semi-trailing arms with coil-over shocks, stabilizer bar, droop limit straps
- Front and rear shocks: FOX 3.0 with remote reservoir, 6-inch stroke
- Front-wheel travel: 11 in.
- Rear-wheel travel: 13 in.
- Weight distribution: Street configuration: 50% front / 50% rear
- Off-road configuration: 49% front / 51% rear
- Wheels: Street configuration: 20×9-inch RTR Tech 6 flow-formed aluminum alloy
- Off-road configuration: 18×9-inch RTR Tech 6 forged aluminum alloy with bead-lock ring
- Tires: Street configuration: NITTO NT420V 305/55R20
- Off-road configuration: NITTO Ridge Grappler 37×13.5R18
- Cargo capacity: Frunk: 14.1 cubic feet
- 5.5-foot Styleside pickup bed: 52.8 cubic feet
- Seats: RECARO Sportster ORV
- Safety harnesses: Scroth six-point
- Carbon composite front fenders, bedsides, rear bumper cover
- Roof spoiler with integrated stoplights
- For Street configuration
- Carbon composite front bumper with valence
- Carbon composite rocker skirts
- Ford Performance tonneau cover
- For Off-Road configuration
- Chase rack with 2 spare wheels/tires
- Steel-fabricated rock rails
- Steel-fabricated front bumper
- Steel-fabricated front skid plate
- Droop limiting straps, front, and rear