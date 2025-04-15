Ford Power Takes Spotlight at Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong April 15, 2025

Ford fans looking for their next collectible might want to pay close attention to Barrett-Jackson’s Palm Beach auction later this month. The event, running April 24–26 at the South Florida Fairgrounds, features a strong lineup of desirable Ford-powered vehicles, and Barrett-Jackson confirmed all the highlighted machines will go to the highest bidder with no reserve.

The variety promises something for nearly every Blue Oval enthusiast. Craig Jackson, Barrett-Jackson’s chairman, and CEO, noted the diversity, pointing to examples like a custom 1964 Lincoln Continental convertible that “retains all of its sophisticated elegance, integrated with modern performance and technology.”Barrett Jackson Auctioned CarsOn the more exotic side, Jackson highlighted “a very special 1986 De Tomaso Pantera GT5-S that blends Italian design with American performance.” This specific Pantera is an ultra-rare US-spec model with its original Ford V8. Classic Ford collectors see several gems crossing the block. A meticulously restored 1970 Mustang Boss 302 boasts its original, matching-numbers engine and four-speed.Barrett Jackson Auctioned CarsFor vintage Thunderbird fans, there’s a factory F-code 1957 convertible, one of just 212 produced with its unique Paxton/McCulloch supercharged V8 setup. A show-winning 1959 Fairlane 500 Skyliner retractable hardtop also joins the No Reserve docket.

The auction includes incredible low-mileage examples from the modern era as well. A 1993 SVT Mustang Cobra shows only 267 miles, while a 2003 tenth Anniversary SVT Mustang Cobra is advertised with just six actual miles.

Multiple Shelby GT500s offer similar time-capsule opportunities, including a 2007 Super Snake 40th Anniversary edition with only 67 miles and Carroll Shelby’s signature on the armrest, plus very low-mile 2008 GT500KR and 2010 GT500 examples.Barrett Jackson Auctioned Cars“The Blue Oval has produced some incredible cars and trucks over the years that have become coveted among collectors,” said Steve Davis, Barrett-Jackson’s president, also mentioning a custom ’69 Mach 1 with a 408 stroker V8 among the offerings.

With such a wide range of Ford-powered history represented – from factory racers to unique customs and pristine modern muscle – all guaranteed to sell, Jackson summed up the event as “a rare chance to add a true crown jewel to any collection.”

Ford enthusiasts and classic car collectors will surely keep an eye on the bidding by the time these vehicles hit the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach auction.

 

 

 

Loading