If you need your trucks to be professional grade, Ford Pro, the commercial division of Ford Motor Company recently unveiled several new and improved software and technology features to give its professional-grade trucks more driver insight and control over how their Super Duty vehicles are operated.

New And Improved Solutions In Ford Pro Integrated Platform

Ford Pro offers commercial solutions that pull vehicle data and integrate it seamlessly into the Intelligence platform to offer a new level of insight and control over vehicles on the road and when upfitted equipment is in use.

“Fleet managers have more to deal with than ever: managing fleets, maximizing uptime, and minimizing the risks of accidents to drivers, vehicles, and their business,” said Dave Prusinski, general manager of Ford Pro Integrated Services. “Ford Pro Intelligence, now with video telematics, gives fleet managers more visibility and control over what’s happening inside the cabin and on the road. It’s like having a coach in the passenger seat.”

Ford Pro Telematics With Dashcam

Ford Pro now offers video telematics that are fully integrated into the Intelligence platform. This new solution uses a cloud-connected dashcam with two lenses to capture road-facing and in-cab footage. It delivers insights based on the customer’s subscription level and business needs. That data is stored within the platform for 30 days, and customers can retrieve and view it at any moment within that time frame.

The dashcam’s outward-facing lens records footage that can potentially provide important evidence in the case of an incident. It can also capture context related to vehicle alerts or driving events, such as harsh braking to help avoid a road hazard. This footage can be used to coach drivers on compliant driving habits and potentially strengthen cases against insurance claims.

Upfit Integration System (UIS):

Revealed in the U.S. in 2023, the available Ford Pro UIS makes upfitting commercial vehicles easy by eliminating the need for aftermarket modules, hard switches, and secondary control panels.

Coming soon is the standard Vehicle Motion Inhibit Control. This new feature allows upfitters to create logic to prevent the vehicle from being shifted into gear while any powered-upfit equipment is deployed (e.g., cranes and lifts). Sub Compartment Lock, another new feature, enables drivers to use a touchscreen button on the SYNC screen, door code, or key fob to lock and unlock added compartments. This gives drivers the ability to lock and unlock rear compartments without the use of physical keys.

Enjoy Modem Activation

Embedded modems have been a standard feature on Ford commercial vehicles since 2020. This technology is powered by the modem embedded in Ford vehicles or Plug-in Devices (PID) on 2015 or older Ford models or non-Ford vehicles. Activating these modems is essential to accessing these telematics features and realizing their benefits.

After one customer — a landscaping business in California — had an upfitted vehicle full of specialized tools stolen, the Ford team remotely activated the vehicle’s telematics to quickly locate the vehicle and equipment, preventing the potential loss of $200,000 in vehicle and equipment and minimizing business disruption.

“Ford Pro Telematics saved the day for our commercial customer,” said Dwight Delgado, Ford Pro Intelligence sales manager. “The customer was so impressed, they decided to connect their entire fleet of vehicles to Ford Pro Telematics.”

Ford Pro delivers an always-on, connected customer experience through a comprehensive selection of solutions including vehicles, charging, software, financing, and service for all commercial and government customers. Ford is the leading global commercial vehicle brand and America’s best-selling line of commercial vehicles for 38 consecutive years, featuring commercial trucks and vans integrated with Ford software and services. To learn more about the expanded suite of solutions from Ford Pro, including Telematics with Dashcam visit FordPro.com.