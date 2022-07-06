Ford Recharges Thunder Trademark For A Trio Of Future Trucks

With Ford cleverly jumpstarting the Lightning brand from the ashes of SVT for use on its first electric pickup, there is another brand seemingly set to boom back to life — Thunder. But this time, it could appear on three different pickup models.

On June 27, 2022, the Blue Oval filed for trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on F-150 Thunder, Ranger Thunder, and Maverick Thunder as they pertain to “Motor vehicles, namely, automobiles, pickup trucks, electric vehicles in the nature of automobiles, pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and their structural parts.”

This wouldn’t be the first time a Thunder-branded Ford rumbled onto dealer lots. The company released a limited European run of 4,500 Ranger Thunder trucks back in 2020. Largely an appearance package with touches borrowed from other packages, including the Ranger Raptor, the Ranger Thunder featured a Sea Gray paint scheme with Ebony Black accents.

It remains to be seen what this trio of trucks might bring to the table, but the revival of the branding could make way for several limited-edition haulers to entice buyers into something beyond the standard pickup offerings. Let’s hope these trucks are also charged up with enhanced performance to accompany their booming branding.