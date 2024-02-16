Ford Salutes American Hero With New Ford Raptor R

jwebelow
By Jonah Werbelow February 15, 2024

The men and women of the armed forces make massive sacrifices and endure hardships that the average person can hardly fathom. Some may return with both physical and mental health problems caused by exposure to violent activities. It’s unfortunate that, many times, these brave individuals may never be recognized for their sacrifices during deployment.

Raptor R

Vargas-Andrews inspects his 2024 Ford Raptor R

The Vargas-Andrews Story

Tyler Vargas-Andrews is a Marine Sergeant who was in Afghanistan, one of the brave men and women assisting in the evacuation efforts as the Taliban took over the country in 2021. Unfortunately, Tyler’s life would be changed forever when a bomb detonated inside the airport, claiming the lives of more than 100 people. Tyler himself was peppered with shrapnel, resulting in the loss of his left leg and right arm above the elbow due to the explosion.

After his long recovery, enduring more than 40 surgeries, Tyler decided he wanted to treat himself to something nice—a reward for his valiant fight. He chose to purchase a red 2023 Ford Raptor. Determined for adventure, he planned to put the Raptor through its paces by traveling cross-country. Tyler embarked on a journey that included off-road exploration in California, Colorado, Utah, and even visits to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks in Wyoming. Along the way, he opted to sleep in the truck bed, using a hammock for comfort during the nights of his journey.

Unfortunately, on Thanksgiving Day, disaster struck, and it was Tyler’s Raptor that ultimately saved his life. While waiting for traffic, Tyler’s vehicle was T-boned by a Nissan Murano traveling at an estimated 75 mph. Though Tyler was left a bit beat up, he would survive the collision. However, his beloved Ford Raptor had reached the end of its road; it had seen its last miles.

From Raptor To Raptor R

The entire story eventually reached Jim Farley and Bill Ford. Ford assured Tyler that they would cover his trip expenses and replace his Raptor with any trim and options he desired. seizing the opportunity, Tyler opted for the Baddest Raptor available—the 2024 Ford Raptor R. Out with the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, and in with a 5.2-liter supercharged V8, boasting over 700 horsepower. It was a truly special truck for a truly special individual.

