Ford Super Duty Recall Affects 2023 F-250 and F-350 Trucks

Well, Ford Super Duty owners… I hate to say it, but here we go, I recently learned that Ford is recalling nearly 42,000 Super Duty F-250 and F-350 trucks because there is a distinct possibility that the left rear axle shaft may break. That could be a bad thing.

The recall of 2023 Ford Super Duty trucks covers certain F-250 and F-350 vehicles – a total of 41,555 – according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Campaign Number: 23V595000.

A team of Ford employees reviewed plant records to determine the population of affected parts. They learned the affected vehicles are equipped with single rear wheels and a 10.5-inch rear axle shaft. These vehicles were not produced in any particular VIN order. Information as to the applicability of this action to specific vehicles can best be obtained by either calling Ford’s toll-free line (866) 436-7332 or by contacting a local Ford or Lincoln dealer who can obtain specific information regarding the vehicles from the Ford On-line Automotive Service Information System (OASIS) database.

There are 36,333 F-250 vehicles affected and 5,222 F-350 Super Duty trucks affected. The production dates of these vehicles are March 20, 2023, through August 21, 2023. These failures were identified by the Kentucky Truck Plant through monitoring of warranty claims.

Two axle shafts returned through warranty were sent to Ford’s metallurgical lab for failure analysis. The analysis determined the axle shafts did not meet Ford’s torsional yield and case-depth design specifications in the fractured area. Each of the warranty returned parts had fractured at approximately 44 mm from the flange, indicating an area of incomplete induction heat treatment.

Notification to dealers was expected to occur on August 30, 2023. Mailing of owner notification letters is expected to begin October 16, 2023, and is expected to be completed by October 20, 2023.