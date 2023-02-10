With 418 horsepower on tap, 13 or more inches of suspension travel, and massive 37-inch tires, the Ford Bronco Raptor is the factory’s ultimate expression of off-road SUV capability in a road-worthy package. Making the most of that performance requires a special set of skills, so the Blue Oval is expanding its owner schooling program with the new Bronco Off-Roadeo Raptor Experience.

Bronco Raptor Off-Roadeo is like the masters-level course of our Off-Roadeo experiences. — Dave Bozeman, Ford

Included with their vehicles, buyers of 2022-2023 Raptors are eligible to receive a full day of professional instruction at the Bronco Off-Roadeo Nevada at Mt. Potosi, which is a short drive from the famed Las Vegas Strip.

“Bronco Raptor customers want to experience their SUVs in the Ultra4-inspired habitat it was developed for,” says Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “Just like the King of the Hammers race, our Bronco Off-Roadeo Raptor Experience for our customers combines all of the thrilling and unforgiving terrain and conditions of the Mojave Desert with professional off-road instructors and school-provided Bronco Raptors for a Built Wild experience.”

Expanding on the popular Bronco Off-Roadeo program, the Raptor-specific program was designed by Ford with input from the likes of Vaughn Gittin Jr., Loren Healy, and Brad Lovell, plus industry-leading off-road experts like Bob Burns, who helped curate the trails and training. That training is designed to improve the skills of drivers at all experience levels. It includes technical trails and high-speed fun that is mindful of the Tread Lightly! mantra.

“There’s never been a high-performance, off-road SUV like Bronco Raptor that you can drive from showroom floor to the most remote and challenging places,” said Dave Bozeman, vice president, Ford Customer Service Division, and vice president, Enthusiast Vehicles, for Ford Blue. “Bronco Raptor Off-Roadeo is like the masters-level course of our Off-Roadeo experiences. We’re teaching owners the skills needed to experience every bit of capability from their Bronco Raptor so they can gain confidence and responsible mastery in the outdoors.”

Owners receive the training at no cost, but they can opt to bring guests for an additional fee. For more on the program, visit the Bronco Off-Roadeo Raptor Experience site here.