Ford’s Electric Cobra Jet 1400 To Debut At NHRA U.S. Nationals

By Andrew Wolf August 29, 2020

Ford Performance will showcase its all-electric Cobra Jet 1400 Ford Mustang to the world for the first time at next weekend’s NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis, when Ford-backed Funny Car racer Bob Tasca III pilots the state-of-the-art machine in a heads-up exhibition against a traditional supercharged, gasoline-fueled Cobra Jet.

The battery-powered Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype is purpose-built and projected to deliver over 1,400 horsepower and over 1,100 ft.-lbs. of instant torque to demonstrate the capabilities of an electric powertrain in one of the most demanding race environments.

The Cobra Jet 1400, which was revealed in April, has undergone extensive testing under the guidance of electric drag racing pioneer (and MLe Racecars co-founder) Pat McCue and Ford Performance’s engineers in the lead-up to its grand debut to the public. McCue, who helped design, tune, and build the world’s only electric Cobra Jet — and has driven it during testing — has pushed the car to a best elapsed time of 8.66-seconds to date, at 160 mph. Since posting those numbers, McCue says the car now produces even more power — above and beyond the 1,400 horsepower equivalency that it made when built.

So proud of our #MLe team what we have been able to accomplish working with the amazing partners #fordperformance has put together! #cobrajet1400. Thanks got posting this Chris Farley.

Posted by MLeR on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Says Tasca of the Indy debut: “I can’t wait to get behind the wheel. Its truly an engineering marvel by the Ford Performance team! Gas versus electric who do you got? I’m betting on the electric one.”

The Cobra Jet 1400 produces an impressive 1,100 lb-ft of instant torque, stretching the limits of its Watson Racing-built chassis and AEM EV motor calibration and control software.

About the author

Andrew Wolf

Andrew has been involved in motorsports from a very young age. Over the years, he has photographed several major auto racing events, sports, news journalism, portraiture, and everything in between. After working with the Power Automedia staff for some time on a freelance basis, Andrew joined the team in 2010.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

Loading