Ford’s Electric Cobra Jet 1400 To Debut At NHRA U.S. Nationals

Ford Performance will showcase its all-electric Cobra Jet 1400 Ford Mustang to the world for the first time at next weekend’s NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis, when Ford-backed Funny Car racer Bob Tasca III pilots the state-of-the-art machine in a heads-up exhibition against a traditional supercharged, gasoline-fueled Cobra Jet.

The Cobra Jet 1400, which was revealed in April, has undergone extensive testing under the guidance of electric drag racing pioneer (and MLe Racecars co-founder) Pat McCue and Ford Performance’s engineers in the lead-up to its grand debut to the public. McCue, who helped design, tune, and build the world’s only electric Cobra Jet — and has driven it during testing — has pushed the car to a best elapsed time of 8.66-seconds to date, at 160 mph. Since posting those numbers, McCue says the car now produces even more power — above and beyond the 1,400 horsepower equivalency that it made when built.

Says Tasca of the Indy debut: “I can’t wait to get behind the wheel. Its truly an engineering marvel by the Ford Performance team! Gas versus electric who do you got? I’m betting on the electric one.”

The Cobra Jet 1400 produces an impressive 1,100 lb-ft of instant torque, stretching the limits of its Watson Racing-built chassis and AEM EV motor calibration and control software.