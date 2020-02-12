Ford’s New Godzilla 7.3L Engine Is Getting Blown By ProCharger

When Ford announced its return to pushrods with the new 7.3-liter truck engine dubbed “Godzilla,” the Blue Oval faithful were eager to see what would be done with the new beast on the performance side. Alas, the months stretched on between announcement and the new engine’s first appearance in the wild.

Then, as soon as the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, the ball dropped and all of a sudden the engine went from hushed mentions to right at the forefront of the aftermarket. The aftermarket’s interest in the new Ford platform was confirmed with some conversations both on and off the record at a recent trade conference, and then with this announcement from ProCharger.

In addition to developing a kit for the engine as it comes from the factory (within the frame rails of an F250), ProCharger publicly announced that they are prototyping a system with bracketry that will fit inside the engine bay of a Fox-body Mustang. So not only are they working on a kit to work with the inevitable engine swaps, but are also making sure there are features available for both street and race applications.

While they aren’t spilling all the beans yet, the team at ProCharger revealed that it will be available in both 8- and 10-rib drive configurations, will utilize an 8.0-inch crank pulley, and will fit up to an F-1X supercharger head unit. The forward-facing blower configuration also alludes to a race-spec kit being in the works.

While exact specs on the 7.3L ProCharger kits are far from public knowledge — if they have even been finalized yet — it’s definitely encouraging to see that companies are already publicly supporting Godzilla’s aftermarket, and working on making the new platform the monster we know it can be.