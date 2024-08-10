Family-Owned, Tier One Supplier Acquires Majority Stake in Forgeline

dragzine
By dragzine August 09, 2024

forgeline motorsports

Lacks Enterprises Inc. has announced its agreement to acquire a majority stake in Forgeline Motorsports, a custom, made-to-order, lightweight forged aluminum street and racing wheels manufacturer based in Dayton, Ohio.

Brothers David Schardt and Steve Schardt, co-founders of Forgeline Motorsports, will collectively retain a minority ownership of the company. The financial terms of the agreement are not being disclosed.

Ryan Lacks, managing director of the wheel division of Lacks Enterprise, expressed the company’s excitement to work alongside the talented team at Forgeline. He emphasized the communities that the Forgeline brand serves and highlighted the synergy between the two family-owned, U.S.-based wheel manufacturers.

The Forgeline brand is very strong in the racing and automotive aftermarket communities, and we look forward to working alongside its talented team. This is the ideal fit between two family-owned, U.S.-based wheel manufacturers. -Ryan Lacks, Lacks Enterprise

The acquisition is mutually beneficial, as it provides a unique symmetry that compliments both companies. Lacks, being ISO certified and an approved vendor to global automakers, provides Forgeline with an immediate in-road to offer its industry-leading, high-performance wheels to the original equipment market. On the other hand, Lacks gains a well-established wheel manufacturer with strong engineering experience and aftermarket relationships for carbon fiber wheel business growth.

David Schardt, president of Forgeline, noted that the acquisition will provide increased research and development investment and manufacturing capabilities, while Lacks gains access to their aftermarket customers and wheel manufacturing. He described it as a ‘win-win’ with terrific growth opportunities.

This acquisition provides us with increased research and development investment and manufacturing capabilities, while Lacks gains access to our aftermarket customers and wheel manufacturing. It truly is a ‘win-win’ with terrific growth opportunities. -David Schardt, Forgeline.

Furthermore, Ryan Lacks assured that the acquisition will not disrupt Forgeline’s operations in Dayton and emphasized the company’s commitment to its employee base and customers. The new entity will be known as Lacks Forgeline, LLC, and the company envisions immediate growth, expecting to add staff in Dayton and Grand Rapids.

Steve Schardt expressed excitement about the alliance, viewing it as a significant step for the company and expressing the shared vision of both companies.

For 30 years, Dave and I have built Forgeline by surrounding ourselves with great people. We view this as a big step for our company and are excited to see what we can accomplish together with Lacks Enterprises. -Steve Shardt, Forgeline

Article Sources

Forgeline Motorsports
https://forgeline.com
(937) 299-0298
dragzine

About the author

dragzine

Dragzine® delivers the hard-hitting news, rumors, and event coverage that drag racers crave from NHRA, IHRA, NMCA, PDRA, Outlaw, and Drag Radial events, not to mention videos, in-depth car features, tech articles, and interviews. It’s drag racing — 24 hours a day! Our goal is to deliver to you the quickest news and insights in the drag racing world. You’ll also find some of the best technical content on the web — from installations, dyno tests, project vehicles and more.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Family-Owned, Tier One Supplier Acquires Majority Stake in Forgeline

News

Family-Owned, Tier One Supplier Acquires Majority Stake in Forgeline

Supercharge Your Ride With The BatteryMINDer Plus

News

Supercharge Your Ride With The BatteryMINDer Plus

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading