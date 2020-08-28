Forgeline Releases Cost-Effective Flow Formed F01 Wheel

By Tommy Parry August 28, 2020

Though Forgeline’s stunning hardware makes some gearheads seriously consider if they could tolerate an all-spaghetti diet for months at a time, the truth is many drivers simply don’t need a tailored wheel designed to withstand all the abuses of professional road racing. Even so, these drivers are discerning and expect something that is strong and lightweight, but just available at a lower price point. Forgeline’s new Flow Formed wheel, the F01, has been carefully designed to serve that slice of the market.

The colors currently available are Deep Liquid Silver (pictured), Black Ice, and Anthracite.

Testing new designs to serve a new demographic meant taking extra steps to ensure the product met Forgeline’s lofty standards. “It took a long time before we were happy with these wheels’ construction,” said Steve Schardt, Forgeline’s Director of Sales. Over the last five years, they’ve worked intensively on manufacturing to refine the advanced flow forming processes reserved for only the highest quality wheels in this category.

The F01’s subdued design works well with an understated Mustang.

With a Tilted Gravity Cast (TGC) method, they’re able to create an initial casting that is both stronger and lighter than what’s produced by the more common methods of manufacturing flow formed wheels. Additionally, the barrel is formed using the newest Cold Vertical Flow Form Technology. This maintains a steadier spin angle and consistent material temperature to deliver a higher quality result and better overall material structure compared to the common hot, horizontal processes.

The Process

They start the flow formed process by placing a pre-heated casted wheel on a specially designed inner barrel mold. Then, rollers press into the wheel as it spins on the mold, flowing the aluminum thinner, and forming the shape of the inner rim—all while increasing the tensile strength. Following that, the inner rim profile is finalized to meet tire mounting specifications.

The angular F01 suits the gills and edges of the C7.

The Result

Despite costing a fraction of Forgeline’s custom forged wheels, these new Flow Formed items have all the same presence and style. They also carry a street tire load rating of 1,500 pounds per wheel—making them robust enough for road usage and some limited track work.

“With decades of engineering race wheels, we’ve taken this expertise and dedicated years to developing the best out-of-the-box, high-quality performance street wheel that is both budget and time friendly,” declared Schardt.

The Options

The F01’s clean, angular design has a universal appeal and effortlessly complements the models it’s currently designed for. Three colors, three degrees of concavity, and a variety of sizes in nineteen and twenty-inch diameters mean that the right fitment and stance can be had.

Whether the car’s shape is angular or organic, the F01 somehow works.

The Flow Formed F01 is currently available for the fifth-/sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro, the C6/C7 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette, the S197/S550 Ford Mustang GT, and the 997/991 5-Lug Porsche 911 Carrera applications.

For more information about this product, please visit Forgeline’s website.

