Ex-NFL player Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch had a bad day on Tuesday, August 9.

The mega-star running back was arrested for driving under the influence in Las Vegas, Nevada at 7:25 AM on the Las Vegas Strip at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the 36-year-old was arrested after patrolmen witnessed him sitting on the sidewalk beside his 2020 Shelby GT500 that had apparently collided with multiple curbs, leaving a trail of debris behind it.

Witnesses say Lynch parked at the scene at roughly 5:45 AM – almost two hours before his arrest – and exited his car to sit down on the curb. He remained there until police arrived.

Officers talked to Lynch and believed he was under the influence. The footballer refused to submit to a breathalyzer, and was promptly arrested and taken to jail where he had his blood drawn.

Charges against him in addition to the DUI included failure/refusing to surrender proof of security, unregistered vehicle, and failure to drive in a travel lane. His court date has been set for December.

It is not the first time Lynch has been arrested for impairment while driving. In 2012, he was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with a blood/alcohol level in excess of .08 in Oakland, California.

Lynch’s car suffered some pretty expensive damage. At the time of the traffic stop, the Shelby’s left side OEM carbon fiber wheels were both seriously mangled, with the front tire completely missing and the rear flat. The wheels cost $7,400 each. Visible impact marks were found on nearby curbs and pavement.

Lynch played in the NFL for twelve seasons, winning Super Bowl XLVIII as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.