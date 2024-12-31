Frankenstein Fox Mustang Received A Modular Muscle Makeover

evanderespolong
By Evander Long December 31, 2024

A 1988 Ford Mustang LX coupe known as the “Frankenstein Fox,” recently appeared in a video by Bullet Motorsports. The vehicle underwent extensive modifications, transforming it from its original four-cylinder configuration into a powerful street machine.

Jonathan from BulletmotorsportsInc explained the car’s overall condition first, saying, “I would rate this one easily a 7 1/2 out of 10… there is minor wear throughout.”

He then detailed its origins: “This was originally a red four-cylinder Fox-body. The only thing that’s original now are the seat brackets.” A fresh coat of  Bimini Blue paint now covers the exterior.

A Four-Valve 4.6-liter engine sourced from a 2005 Mustang now powers this Fox coupe. The engine is based on a 2005 block, 2004 heads, and a 2001 intake and computer system. A JLT intake and an Aeromotive fuel pressure regulator manage the air and fuel delivery. Jonathan noted this was “the perfect powerplant to get a little bit more power, and you can drive the heck out of it and never have an issue.”

The power transfers through a TKO600 manual transmission to a Moser rearend with 3.73 gears. An aluminum driveshaft adds to the performance. The car rides on SVT 20th-anniversary replica wheels with a staggered tire setup using Nitto NT555 tires.

Disc brakes provide stopping power. Jonathan mentioned, “This has a Hydroboost setup, so that’s beautiful so you’re never going to have a loss of brake pressure.” The suspension features Strange 10-way adjustable shocks in the rear and coilovers in the front. A tubular K-member adds chassis rigidity.

Moving to the interior, Bullet Motorsports installed Corbeau seats and a Momo steering wheel. The car also features a new black carpet. Jonathan then summarized the car as a reliable “weekend warrior,” adding, “This is a car you could put away wet and go back next week, start it up and do it all over again.

During a test drive, the video showcased the car’s strong acceleration and handling. He also suggested that a turbocharger could support up to 650 horsepower. The Frankenstein Fox also features functioning air conditioning, an updated gauge cluster with LED lights, and a well-organized wiring setup in the trunk.

