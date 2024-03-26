Longtime aftermarket driveline innovator, Moser Engineering recently announced the acquisition of the assets of GearFX Driveline from Holley Performance Brands. All GearFX assets will be relocated to the company’s Portland, Indiana facilities. Moser staff are working with suppliers to ensure a smooth transition, and to provide its new GearFX customers with the same, speedy order processing that Moser customers have enjoyed for years. The acquisition also allows Moser to ensure that the 9-inch housing centers it sells will continue to be proudly produced in the USA.

“Moser Engineering is excited to bring the GearFX line of products into the family,” said Rob Moser, Owner of Moser Engineering. “This acquisition allows us to ensure the nine-inch housing centers we sell will continue to be produced in the USA and will also help distance ourselves further from the competition by combining our sales, manufacturing, and engineering expertise to an already great product line.“

Moser Engineering is working closely with the team at Holley to ensure the transfer of ownership is a smooth transition for existing customers. Both entities are doing their best to maintain steady business by keeping open communication with their valued dealers and retail customers during the transition. For more information regarding the recent purchase of GearFX Driveline, contact a Moser representative at 260-726-6689, or email [email protected].