Get A Hot Deal And Save Some Money On A Cold-Case Aluminum Radiator

By Randy Bolig January 19, 2022

Although you might feel it’s a little early to think about getting your hot rod out of winter storage, putting it off could mean less time driving when spring and summer arrive. Let’s face it, if you wait until a sunny day, you could miss some of those cool, clean, spring cruises.

But, before you start racking up those miles again this year, was your car running warmer than you like during last year’s cruising season? Did going to the local cruise night cause cold sweats while you hoped your engine did not overheat? If so, it’s time to remedy that situation. When you’re serious about cooling your hot rod, now’s the time to get a new Cold-Case aluminum radiator and save some money at the same time.

aluminum radiator

All Cold-Case products carry a lifetime warranty along with the company’s 60-day cool guarantee. Either it works or your money back.

When you order your new Cold-Case aluminum radiator, you can enjoy saving 50-percent off of the shipping cost if you simply use the code NEWSLETTER when you order. Who doesn’t like to keep their cash? We’re not sure when this offer expires, so might we suggest you take advantage of this deal right now? Cold-Case makes radiators for most American-made cars and trucks from 1923 to the current crop of vehicles coming out of Detroit. You’ll also find a complete line of electric fans, aluminum shrouds, radiator caps, and electronics that will enhance the cooling capability of your new Cold-Case.

aluminum radiator

For the ultimate cooling, Cold-Case most radiators can be coupled with a fan and shroud kit to create an unbelievably efficient cooling package.

Cold-Case radiators are built to be the highest-quality aluminum performance radiator you can get at a reasonable price. The company’s big two-row core design features a 1 1/4-inch tube, and every direct-fit model has a correct OE fitment. What’s more, most come with original style stamped and polished tanks. The extensive research and development process ensures that you are getting a drop-in radiator that is ready to perform in the toughest conditions. According to the Cold-Case website, “If we list it, it’s a perfect fit with no modifications to be made.” If you’re looking for your next aluminum radiator, trust Cold-Case.

