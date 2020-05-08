Get A New TMI Interior And Save Some Money At The Same Time

By Randy Bolig May 08, 2020

Are you a “dad” that enjoys working on cars? Maybe you have a dad with a healthy affliction of spending time in the garage. If that’s the case, maybe you can get him just what he needs and save some money to boot.

Between May 11 and May 25, 2020, you can get dad something he really wants this Father’s Day for that project he’s been working on. TMI Products is making it easy (and saving you money) to install a great interior by offering 20-percent off a TMI interior. What’s more, you can also get free shipping*

Don’t know what color or style interior he wants? Make it easy by getting him TMI Bonus Bucks. That’s right, from May 11 through May 25, 2020, for every gift card you buy, TMI will add Bonus Bucks for free:

 

TMI interior

Get the perfect interior for the perfect hot rod, yours.

  • Purchase $50 Gift Card, Get 10-percent added for free = $55
  • Purchase $100 Gift Card, Get 15-percent added for free = $115
  • Purchase $500 Gift Card, Get 20-percent added for free = $600
  • Purchase $1,000 Gift Card, Get 25-percent added for free = $1,250
  • Gift Cards purchased May 11th – May 25th, 2020 cannot be redeemed until June 1st, 2020

To take advantage of this amazing offer check out www.tmiproducts.com and use promo code FD20 at checkout or call (951) 272-1996 and give them the same promo code when ordering.

*Free shipping with a minimum purchase of $3,000 required after discounts,  prior to tax. Not valid on one-piece headliners, bench seats, previous purchases, pending orders, gift card purchases, or clearance items. Valid May 11 through 11:59 p.m. PST, May 28, 2020

More Sources

TMI Products
https://www.tmiproducts.com
(951) 272-1996

About the author

Randy Bolig

Randy Bolig has been working on cars and has been involved in the hobby ever since he bought his first car when he was only 14 years old. His passion for performance got him noticed by many locals, and he began helping them modify their vehicles.
Read My Articles
 

