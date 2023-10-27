When the 2024 Mustang lineup was announced, all models appeared to lack one key element that V8 enthusiasts desire: a supercharger. The previous S550 Shelby GT500 models had offered Mustang owners an impressive amount of low-end power and sustained that power throughout the entire range, boasting a remarkable 760 horsepower.

Now, the production models, excluding the Mustang GTD, will come equipped with the highly efficient Gen-4 Coyote engine, with the Dark Horse variant featuring forged internals sourced from the aforementioned GT500. Nevertheless, there are still numerous enthusiasts who consider the GT500 as the epitome of the Mustang.

Heritage Runs Deep

Dream Giveaway did more than merely acquire a base paint model GT500. While the GT500 offered numerous color and stripe combinations, it’s the Heritage Edition that resonated with classic Shelby enthusiasts. The Brittany Blue Metallic, combined with the stripe package, effortlessly evokes nostalgia for GT500 aficionados. While most would happily settle for a stock GT500, Dream Giveaway took it a step further by incorporating components from both Anderson Composites and American Car Craft, adding a unique touch to the giveaway GT500.



Before you start worrying about how this will affect your 2023 tax return, Dream Giveaway includes $24,000 to cover the expenses with the tax authorities. Or, if you’re like most enthusiasts, it’s an opportunity to make Ford’s S550 halo car even faster!

Deep Pockets Not Needed

Unlike other sweepstakes that often force you to buy an overpriced shirt and pay for shipping, entering the Dream Giveaway GT500 is as affordable as just a few dollars for a ticket. What's even better, every donation you make counts as an entry, and a portion of the funds goes to support charitable organizations.