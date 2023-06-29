Ford’s Shelby GT500 has long been the flagship of the Mustang lineup. While the GT500 and the more common GT share the same chassis, they differ significantly under the hood. The GT500 comes equipped with a factory supercharger and boasts more cubic inches, among other distinctions. So, why not swap a GT500 supercharger onto a Coyote engine to level the playing field? Well, until now, the swap wasn’t as straightforward as it may seem.

Ever since the release of the S550 iteration of the Shelby GT500 in 2020, the demand for more horsepower has skyrocketed, with enthusiasts aiming for figures well beyond 1,000 horsepower through larger and more efficient superchargers. Consequently, there has been a surplus of take-off factory GT500 superchargers available. VMP Performance, recognizing this opportunity, has designed products to enable fitting a GT500 supercharger onto your 2011-17 Coyote engine.

Converting The Coyote

While the 5.2-liter Predator and 5.0-liter Coyote engines differ in numerous ways, VMP Performance products can help overcome these disparities. The first step is to make your Coyote’s belt drive system compatible with the Predator’s front-end accessory drive (FEAD). VMP achieves this with its no-grind Street FEAD kit, allowing you to drive the supercharger unit without having to change out your factory front cover or six-rib balancer.

When tuning a supercharged engine combination, accurate data relies on monitoring the post-intercooler intake air temperature (IAT). From the factory, the Coyote’s IAT is integrated into the mass airflow (MAF) sensor. VMP has developed a plug-and-play solution — the Predator Swap MAP Splitter Harness — which works alongside a Ford 4-pin 3-bar MAP sensor, eliminating the need for drilling and tapping into your intake.

The Coyote engine’s factory throttle body is smaller than the Predator’s throttle body, has a different bolt pattern, and runs different electronics. To address this, you have several options: you can use VMP’s Predator to Factory 80 mm Throttle Body Spacer, or if you own a 2015-17 model, you can upgrade to VMP’s 105 mm Hellcat Throttle Body, coupled with a VMP PNP Hellcat throttle body jumper harness and throttle body adapter plate.

Unfortunately, the factory Coyote fuel rails are incompatible with the Predator blower, as well. Fortunately, VMP offers billet Predator fuel rails, ensuring proper fueling for your GT500-supercharged Coyote engine. While working under the hood, it’s an ideal time to upgrade your injectors to meet the demands of the new supercharger. You can choose from options like the 2020 GT500 injectors or upgrade in size to Injector Dynamics 1050X, or DeatschWerks 95 lb/hr injectors. Moreover, the factory Mustang GT fuel pump also falls short in supplying the necessary fuel. Depending on your power goals, you can either use a fuel pump booster on the stock pump or opt for VMP’s “Plug and Play” return-style fuel system to future-proof your setup.

Performing Past Factory

Once you’ve successfully converted your Coyote to accommodate the factory Predator supercharger, you can start making decisions about the desired power output. This can be easily achieved by changing the supercharger pulley using a Predator six-bolt hub pulley kit. The kit offers a variety of sizes to choose from based on your horsepower goals. However, be cautious as the boost thresholds are slightly lower on a factory-sealed Coyote compared to its Predator counterpart, which comes equipped with a lower compression ratio, more efficient cylinder heads, and a camshaft designed for boost.

Keeping intake temperatures under control is crucial for maximizing the output of your supercharger. VMP has developed a heat exchanger for the intercooler system that complements these performance enhancements. The system includes the degas tank, heat exchanger, pump, and coolant hoses. VMP offers single- and triple-pass heat exchangers for Mustangs and F-150s. The triple-pass heat exchangers from VMP help maintain colder intake air temperatures (IATs) for longer periods and preventing heat soak. Additionally, VMP provides reservoirs and intercooler pumps for both Mustangs and F-150s. The coolant hose routing will vary depending on your specific application, and the user will need to cut and run the hose to the appropriate length.

Maximizing The Potential Of The GT500 Supercharger

Mounting a supercharger onto a Coyote engine is mechanically straightforward and made easy with VMP products. When it comes to tuning though, it’s crucial to rely on an expert. VMP has decades of experience in providing tunes specifically tailored for Mustangs. These tunes are meticulously developed on the dyno, thoroughly tested on the track, and perfected for optimal performance on the street. Whether you prefer to visit their Florida headquarters for in-person tuning or opt for remote tuning services, it’s a step you can’t afford to skip.

Boost is incredibly addictive, and one drive will leave you craving for more power. Instead of upgrading superchargers again, you can maximize the potential of the Predator supercharger with the Apex Predator Supercharger Lid Upgrade. This upgrade is designed to increase high-RPM airflow. Recent testing has shown a 20-horsepower increase on the dyno with the lid upgrade alone, and when combined with a VMP intercooler, a total gain of 40 rear-wheel horsepower can be achieved. Additionally, you have the option to upgrade to a high-flow water manifold, which is compatible with both the factory lid and an aftermarket lid.

Is the Predator Supercharger Right for Your Coyote?

The GT500 supercharger provides a cost-effective method of supercharging that can give your 2011-17 Coyote engine a whole new realm of performance. With only a minimal number of products needed from VMP Performance, and the complexity of piecing it together already addressed, it’s a no-brainer.

Ed. Note: This article was provided by the manufacturer, but contains sound technical information.