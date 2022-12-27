Watch A Shelby GT500 Test VMP Performance’s Supercharger Lid

SEMA is an interesting place to catch the latest products to hit the aftermarket scene. While some products are there to gauge the market’s opinion, others are developed and tested months or even years in advance with anticipation of a release at one of the largest automotive specialty shows in the world. As we scrambled throughout the massive corridors to find new products, we ran across the VMP Performance booth which boasted a new product for the Shelby GT500 or Raptor R, aptly named the Apex Predator.

This new Apex Predator Supercharger Lid fell into the latter category of products. While in development for over a year, it was finally being shown to the industry. The lid did not only provide an increase in volume, but also included a boost reference port, direct port for nitrous or water methanol, and was interchangeable with VMP Performance’s intercoolers. While all this sounds like the recipe for more horsepower, we’ve been eagerly awaiting a video from VMP Performance’s headquarters showing a modified Shelby GT500 with the all-new lid installed. Now our ears can rejoice as VMP Performance just dropped the baseline and supercharger lid installed dyno video.

Although there have been videos of stock GT500s seeing an increase of 15-20 horsepower with the supercharger lid alone, it’s exciting to see well-modified cars making even more power. The GT500 in the video had already been modified with a ported blower, VMP Performance 105mm throttle body, JLT Performance cold air intake, and a VMP Performance intercooler. The end result was a massive 30-40 horsepower gain with the addition of the supercharger lid! A healthy dose of horsepower considering the typical diminishing gains seen when trying to squeak out maximum horsepower figures.

It’s safe to say anything that came equipped from the Ford Motor Company factory with the 5.2-liter Predator engine is top tier, and it should go without saying, anything that is added to the platform should be on par or better than the original equipment. So when considering a supercharger lid upgrade for your Shelby GT500 or Raptor R, VMP Performance has you covered with its Apex Predator unit.