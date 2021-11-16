 New 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition Debuts

It’s a great time to be alive, especially if you’re a Mustang fan. We have seen our beloved pony car evolve into a no-holds-barred superstar that hardly anyone would have recognized 25 years ago. The horsepower wars of the sixties seem primitive compared to modern performance cars, especially against the new GT500 Heritage Edition.

Modern Day Future Classic

Still, think if you bought a 1967 Shelby GT500 back in the day and socked away in a garage and drove it only on weekends or day trips to keep the miles low? If you were too young to jump on the Shelby bandwagon back then, not to worry as Ford Motor Company has just announced the 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition fastback. For younger folks, here’s another chance to secure a key part of Mustang history and this latest generation might be the last as we know it.

Aside from all that, even with the supply chain crisis, low inventories, and mark-ups, Ford marketing has to keep awareness of its pony car on the boil. A limited-edition package is an age-old method to achieve a sales spike offering unique colors and trim. Here are all the details:

Since the first 1967 model, the Mustang Shelby GT500 has stood for the pinnacle of Mustang performance and has continued to build on the legacy of Shelby performance. With a reputation for transforming Ford Mustang into dominant road racing machines, Carroll Shelby, American racer and entrepreneur, took his legendary Mustang GT350 model further in 1967 to craft the first-generation Shelby GT500 with a modified 428-cubic-inch V8 inspired by his team’s 1-2-3 finish at Le Mans.

Carroll Shelby called the original Shelby GT500 “the first real car I’m really proud of.” The Shelby GT500 is just as iconic today – as the most powerful and most advanced Mustang ever – as it was during its first iteration 55 years ago.

All In The Details

Paying homage to the original 1967 Shelby GT500, the limited run of 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition fastbacks will be finished in a classic and exclusive, Brittany Blue exterior paint with two different Wimbledon White exterior stripe options:

Painted Over-the-Top racing stripes with unique GT500 logo (also available in Absolute Black)

Vinyl Over-the-Top racing stripes with unique vinyl side stripe featuring GT500 logo

Designed and engineered by Ford Performance as the most powerful street-legal Ford ever built. The 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 harnesses world-class muscle and powertrain technologies to attain supercar levels of performance.

Features include a first-in-class 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, race-bred control strategies, and advanced drive modes.

Dealer orders for the 2022 Shelby GT500 models, including the new Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition open on November 15. The vehicles will arrive at dealers Spring 2022.

The 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 has a starting U.S. MSRP of $72,900, (not including $1,195 destination fee and $2,600 Gas Guzzler Tax). The Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition package is available for an additional $2,140 while the GT500 Heritage Edition package with hand-painted stripes adds $12,140 to the Shelby GT500’s U.S. MSRP.