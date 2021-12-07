Get Wheels And Tires For Your Hot Rod And Save Money

By Randy Bolig December 07, 2021

When it comes to the appearance of any hot rod or classic, in large, the wheels and tires are a key factor in making or breaking the overall look. You can have an over-the-top show car or a patinaed-out classic, but if the wheels don’t fit the overall theme you are trying to achieve, why bother. Coker Tire realizes this as the folks there have made a career out of helping enthusiasts get it right. Now, they are helping get it right and save you money.

wheels

If you order four in-stock Vintage Wheel Works wheels and combine them with four tires, you will not only give your ride great looking wheels and tires, but you can also save some serious coinage in the process. What’s more, you’ll get free mounting and balancing as well as nitrogen inflation. Try getting that at your local tire store. Offer expires 12/31/2021.

To get this exceptional deal on wheels and tires and keep some cash for other upgrades to your ride, use the code VINTAGE 100 when you order. I do need to let you know; this offer is only available on in-stock items only and is not available on previous purchases. Not applicable at wholesale or distributor prices. Continental US only. Other exclusions may apply.

So, what are you waiting for? Your ide needs new sneakers and Christmas is almost here. This year, isn’t it time for you to get something a lot better than a Christmas tie or a pack of socks. We think so.

Article Sources

Coker Tire
https://www.cokertire.com
(866) 516-3215

About the author

Randy Bolig

Randy Bolig has been working on cars and has been involved in the hobby ever since he bought his first car when he was only 14 years old. His passion for performance got him noticed by many locals, and he began helping them modify their vehicles.
Read My Articles
 

