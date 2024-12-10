One of the most irritating things drivers face when interacting with other drivers on the road is the use of turn signals. Many avoid using them, to the point you may wonder if their automobiles ever had them installed. Other times, drivers will ride for seemingly hours with a blinker burning up the miles. The latter tends to annoy those riding in the vehicle and worse, confuse other drivers. A non-cancelling turn signal can be related to several causes.

When it comes to aftermarket steering columns such as those offered by IDIDIT, synchronization of the turn-signal canceling cam is a required step to ensure the turn signals will stop blinking after you have made your turn. Known for its top-quality steering columns for classics and hot rods, IDIDIT emphasizes this often-overlooked, yet simple and important step in finishing the installation of an IDIDIT column.

Located at the top of the IDIDIT steering column is the horn cam, which controls both the horn and the cancellation of turn signals. This cam needs to be in the right position for the turn signals to turn off correctly after a turn. Thankfully, synchronizing the IDIDIT steering column is a simple task that can prevent future trouble and confusion.

First, make sure your vehicle’s front wheels are pointing straight, and that the steering column is properly attached to the steering box or rack. Lastly, turn the horn cam with your thumb and index finger until the male piece for the horn wire (the white tube pointing up) is at the 10:30 position, like the hands on a clock. This small adjustment ensures the turn signal mechanism matches the steering wheel’s movement, guaranteeing accurate cancellation every time.

If you forget to synchronize the turn signal cam, you might run into some irritating problems. Your turn signals might only cancel when you turn one way, leaving them blinking long after you’ve turned the other way. Or, you might have to turn the steering wheel more than a full circle to get the signals to cancel, which can be distracting and possibly unsafe.

By taking the time to synchronize the IDIDIT steering column before you install the steering wheel, you can avoid these issues and have the confidence of knowing your turn signals will work properly.

Many people overlook this important step because they’re excited about putting in their new steering column. Don’t forget to check the IDIDIT installation guide and make sure you synchronize the turn signal cam before you put on the steering wheel and adapter. This takes just a little time, but it will reward you with turn signals that work well and keep you safe on the road.