Go Deep On 1968-1970 Ford Cobra Jet Engine Details

During Ford’s heyday of muscle car production, with mega-displacement engines powering street and race cars, many iconic names emerged from behind the Blue Oval’s curtain. These names not only command a premium price when they go up for sale today, but have also achieved legendary status among Ford loyalists, R-Code, SOHC Cammer, and Cobra Jet engines all come to mind.

While the SOHC Cammer is essentially unobtainable without significant funds, the Cobra Jet stands out as one of the most legendary engines that found its way onto the assembly line. It was offered in production cars and saw significant time on both the street and the track. Now, Anghel Restorations has created the ultimate video guide to showcase the differences within this three-year production run.

Decoding The Cobra Jet Engine

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then Anghel Restorations’ video tutorial and breakdown of the 1968, 1969, and 1970 Cobra Jet engines is the À la Recherche du Temps Perdu for Cobra Jet enthusiasts. Marcus Anghel not only has all three years of engines, plus a display engine, lined up in his shop to showcase the production units, but he also presents original components on the table to highlight the differences. Whether you are verifying engine authenticity or planning a Concours restoration, this guide is an invaluable resource.

Now, I could transcribe Anghel’s every word, but you really need to sit back and enjoy the video above for yourself. There are some fascinating differences between the years that Marcus highlights, including key indicators to confirm if you truly have a Cobra Jet engine. The first is the “C” character scratched into the block, a telltale sign of authenticity. There is also a date code located near the oil filter. And, of course, the signature blue-painted engine block and associated components complete the classic look.





Throughout the blocks, you’ll find date codes and engineering codes, including those on the vacuum motor. The carburetors are stamped on the front with a date code, for example, a four-speed model from 1968, built in the eighth month, fourth week. The coils are also dated using an ink stamp. In this case, the stamp reads 8JAB, signifying the 8th year (1968), J for the month, A for the week, and B for the shift. And the list goes on, with countless other details documented for those seeking authenticity.







Interesting Bits

Some intriguing details brought to light include the fact that GM’s Saginaw division supplied Ford with smog pumps. These pumps featured a green smudge across the top and included relief valves in various colors, designed for multiple vehicles. Ironically, the Cobra Jet used the blue valve.

Another oddity lies in the production dipstick tubes, which were not crimped near the handle. However, later service units featured a crimp. Additionally, starting in February 1969, Ford began dyeing alternators before stamping them, resulting in no color on the stamped area. Before this, in 1968 and early 1969, alternators carried no stamp at all.

Yet another curveball comes with engine isolators. All Cobra Jet engine isolators featured a red swatch, except for those in convertibles. Convertible isolators had completely different engineering and part numbers, as well as a distinct shade of red. Starting in 1971, all serviced engine isolators switched to a yellow swatch and carried a D1ZA part number.





The Stuff Of Legends

We could go on, but the amount of effort and knowledge Anghel put into this production is truly mesmerizing and incredibly informative. We’ll certainly revisit his videos from time to time for research purposes, and I strongly recommend that you not only watch the video but also subscribe to his channel. This kind of knowledge is rarely shared, but with future generations getting into hot rodding, it is invaluable.