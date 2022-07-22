Ever since the automobile was created, lubrication has been a necessity. Since then, companies have been searching for ways to improve how our engines operate. Reducing internal friction is one of the best ways to optimize the output of any engine. Gold Eagle Company, a family-owned and ISO 9001-certified manufacturer has been making high-quality products that improve an engine’s performance and just celebrated its 90th Anniversary.

Innovation is one of the six core values at Gold Eagle, and the company continues to evolve with exciting new products that match the needs of the modern-day consumer. In fact, Gold Eagle is the parent company for many recognizable brands in the automotive realm, such as Sta-Bil, HEET, 104+, and 303-brand automotive care products.

We recently heard that Gold Eagle Company has also merged with Lubrication Specialties Inc. (LSI). LSI is a manufacturer of many products designed to increase fuel economy, improve horsepower, generate more torque, and help drivers save thousands on engine repairs. LSI’s Hot Shot’s Secret brand is industry-recognized and scientifically proven to solve common issues in diesel and gasoline-based engines.

LSI researches, produces, and distributes its entire product line out of its headquarters in Mount Gilead, Ohio. The strategic acquisition of LSI inclusive of the Hot Shot’s Secret product brand was completed on July 1, 2022.

“I think the combined entities will benefit both companies in a myriad of ways to further grow our business,” says Gold Eagle Co. CEO Marc Blackman. “We have operational synergies that complement each other well, and we each believe in a people-centric culture.” LSI CEO Chris Gabrelcik echoed a similar sentiment by saying, “Gold Eagle will be a strong strategic partner that will help us scale to our fullest potential and allow us the freedom to continue making the best products money can buy.”

The merger will not lead to downsizing or significant changes for the LSI team. All 71 employees will retain their respective roles and position LSI for future growth in the local Morrow County economy. The LSI executive team will work closely with Gold Eagle Co.’s senior management in Chicago, but it will be business as usual for LSI’s staff and middle management.

Gold Eagle Co. has the resources necessary to expand Hot Shot’s Secret into new distribution channels around the world. With the two powerhouses working as a single operating unit, more customers will gain access to LSI’s products. For more information about Gold Eagle Company, check out the company’s website at GoldEagle.com. You can also check out the entire line of LSI products on the Lubrication Specialties’ website.