Grabber Green 1970 Boss 302 Mustang Up For Grabs

The 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 is a legendary muscle car that continues to rev up automotive enthusiasts with its blend of performance, style, and history. This particular example is currently listed for sale at Bring A Trailer. It has a rich family history and has undergone significant refurbishment to maintain its early seventies coolness.

The seller’s great-uncle purchased this Boss 302 new, and the seller’s late grandfather later acquired it. They meticulously cared for the car, which underwent a comprehensive refurbishment.

Finished in Grabber Green over black vinyl, this Mustang features a 302ci V8 engine with a four-speed manual transmission. The engine, which has a factory rating of 290 horsepower, was rebuilt in 1986, and the four-barrel carburetor was replaced in 2018.

Photos: Bring A Trailer

Additional performance enhancements include an MSD digital 6AL ignition control, Blaster 2 ignition coil, Pro Billet distributor, Powermaster alternator, electric fuel pump, and Hooker exhaust headers. The car also features a hydraulic clutch and an aluminum flywheel, ensuring smooth and responsive performance.

Big Green Machine

The old-school OEM livery suits up the exterior of this Boss 302. Dig the front spoiler; hockey stick side stripes, dual side mirrors, rear spoiler, and rear window louvers. While it boasts an excellent overall appearance, there are minor paint blemishes on the right side mirror and roof and paint chips on the front end.

The 15-inch Magnum 500-style wheels, mounted with 245/60 BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires, enhance the car’s aggressive stance. They pair with power-assisted front disc brakes and rear drums. The thoroughly updated braking system includes a new brake booster, master cylinder, front rotors, and calipers. KYB Gas-A-Just shocks were fitted at all four corners, though the seller notes that the bushings and ball joint boots need replacement.

Bare Bones Interior

The cabin features high-back bucket seats and a rear bench upholstered in black vinyl. Interior upgrades include a harness bar, G-Force four-point harnesses, a fire extinguisher, a Hurst shifter, and a heater.

A Grant steering wheel frames a 120-mph speedometer, an 8,000 rpm tachometer, a fuel-level gauge, and a coolant temperature gauge on the dashboard. They centrally mounted an AutoMeter oil pressure gauge and ammeter. The five-digit odometer shows 76,000 miles, with approximately 10,000 miles added under current ownership.

Back In The Day

Ford introduced the Mustang Boss 302 in 1969 as a homologation special for the Trans-Am racing series. They designed it to compete with the Chevrolet Camaro Z/28, featuring a high-revving 302 cubic-inch V8 engine, a close-ratio four-speed manual transmission, and a specially tuned suspension. Ex-GM designer Larry Shinoda penned the car’s aggressive styling, which included distinctive side stripes and front and rear spoilers. They produced the Boss 302 for only two years, 1969 and 1970, and it has since become one of the most sought-after muscle cars of its era.

Is Your Garage Its New Home?

This 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 has fabled Blue Oval provenance, extensive refurbishment, and iconic status. It represents a unique opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

This Mustang is offered with an Elite Marti Report, a window sticker, service records, car show awards, and a clean California title. This Boss 302 is a testament to the enduring appeal of one of Ford’s most legendary muscle cars. As it stands, this auction presents a chance to own a piece of automotive history that isn’t coming around again. What is this thing worth? The current bid is $48,000 and the car is offered with no reserve.