Let’s face it, convertible owners have more fun. When a sunny day beckons, the top is folded away and the driver and passengers can co-mingle with the sun, sea, and fauna. The reality is, there’s a bit more maintenance in exchange for all that carefree fun. Not only does a convertible top protect occupants and the interior from the elements, but it also creates an opportunity to dress up your car by adding style, color, and texture to your ride’s exterior. When it’s time to replace you soft top, Haartz has what you need.

When replacing or upgrading your convertible top, it pays to get educated on the current state of the art in convertible top cloth. This article will give an overview of key elements you need to know when deciding to replace your convertible top. Haartz Corporation is a big kahuna player in the cloth topping business and has been around for over 100 years. Not only are they the top aftermarket supplier for cloth topping, most new cars from all over the world come standard with Haartz cloth topping.

Where It All Began Haartz is the world’s largest purveyor of cloth topping, the material used by more automotive OEMs, restoration facilities, and trim shops than any other. Established in 1907 by John Haartz Sr. in Boston, Massachusetts, Haartz quickly became a leading supplier of convertible-top fabric The company consistently introduced new technologies to improve product quality and durability, securing contracts with major automakers like General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. During WWII, Haartz produced canvas for military vehicles and was the only firm authorized to make replacement top material for civilian convertibles. After WWII, Haartz adapted to market changes, including the shift to vinyl-coated fabrics, and continued to innovate with products like Stayfast and Twillfast. Today, they remain the leader in convertible cloth toppings, vinyl tops, and other automotive materials.

Key Features to Consider

Like automotive or residential upholstery shops, tradespeople assemble the materials to make the finished product. They do not make the mixed material fabrics that modern tops use. Many companies around the world manufacture cloth toppings, but Haartz is the most well-known and respected in the business.

The company’s two main products are Stayfast and Twillfast. Both are three-layer designs that have subtle differences that can really impact the final look of your convertible top. Picking the right material for your application is easy, let’s walk through the manufacturing process in this video.

At first glance, Stayfast and TwillFast seem similar. They both use a solution-dyed acrylic that’s been treated with an in-house water-repellant formula that Haartz has created. This treatment allows the materials to repel almost all of Earth’s elements. You can spot the difference between the two materials when you look closely at each. Twillfast uses a twill weave, hence the name, while Stayfast features a square weave acrylic finish. Twillfast comes in six colors and Stayfast is offered in 13 colors.

Construction

Haartz cloth topping materials are constructed using a “three-ply” method that has a polyester/acrylic exterior (facing) and a cloth lining (backing). The face material is woven with either a square or twill weave and the backing is either polyester, polyester/cotton or cotton. These materials are combined using an elastomeric or rubber film that is sandwiched between them. This provides waterproofing and gives the material its “stretch.” Increasing the thickness of the rubber film will reduce the amount of noise in the vehicle interior. These thicker toppings are referred to as “Acoustic” and are becoming standard on most new cars.

Light Fastness

Because the outer layer of both Stayfast and Twillfast is in a solution-dyed acrylic material, it retains its color longer than other cloth topping on the market. This is called light fastness in the cloth topping business and ensures that your top remains vibrant and looks its best for years.

Abrasion Resistance

Another key area that both Stayfast and Twillfast have in common is they’re darn near bulletproof. Both go through a brutal abrasion test that ensures that you can raise and lower your top over and over (up to 50,000 times) with little wear. This is a critical feature to keep in mind as your new top will hold up better and retain its good looks.

Ease of Install

We caught up with Randy Butler, head honcho over at Technique Interiors in Greenwood, South Carolina – a professional convertible top maker and installer – because we wanted to get his expert opinion on the best way to go when replacing your convertible top. He told Street Muscle magazine, “I’ve been making and installing convertible tops for 40 years and my go-to convertible top cloth source is Haartz. Twillfast is great for modern Mustangs and Camaros, while Stayfast is my favorite for older Mustangs and Miatas. Haartz Sonneland is what most German cars come with from the factory. Of course, you can choose what meets your needs. I’ve tried other off-shore manufacturers and learned my lesson, I use and recommend Haartz to all my customers.”