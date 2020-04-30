Hagerty Announces “Restore the Roar” Grants to Help Businesses

On Saturday, the automotive lifestyle company, Hagerty, announced a new grant initiative they’ve named “Restore the Roar” in an effort to help United States-based automotive businesses affected by COVID-19. Applications are available online and are due by Monday, May 4th. The grants will range from $5,000 to $10,000 and will be awarded in the middle of May to vehicle restoration shops, specialty parts manufacturers, and other related businesses.

“Many of the events we partner with have been canceled for this year, so we are redeploying that money to help the small businesses in this industry,” says Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty. “These small shops and talented craftspeople are the engines that keep this industry alive. So, if we can help keep a few of them stay afloat during this tough time, we’re honored to do so.”

“We are viewing this as a first step,” Hagerty continues. “Coronavirus isn’t suddenly going to go away, and neither will its economic effects, so we are working with our partners to see if we can make this grant program something that will last beyond the near-term.”

The grants are available to small businesses that meet the following requirements:

Must be independently owned and operated

Must employ fewer than 20 employees

Must have an annual revenue of less than $5 million

Must be 50-percent focused on the collectible and enthusiast vehicle industry

Must demonstrate need based on the crisis’ impact on business

Must demonstrate how the funds will be utilized

For full qualification details and to access the grant application, you can click here! Don’t forget — applications are due May 4th!