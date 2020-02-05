Hagerty’s “License To The Future” Helps Teens Get Their Wings

To those of us of a certain age, obtaining a driver’s license was a coming-of-age milestone. It was the equivalent of getting a set of wings and granting us our God-given right as Americans to freely move about. With the advent of Uber, smartphones, and social media, getting licensed to drive is not as urgent as in days past.

Hagerty, the leading insurance agency for collector vehicles in the world and host to the largest network of collector car owners, aims to nudge young folks into getting licensed with an initiative that promises to alleviate the financial hurdles of joining America’s drivers. Dubbed “License to The Future,” Hagerty will offer 65 budding drivers up to $500 when they submit a 300-word essay or a one-minute video extolling the benefits of getting behind the wheel.

According to Hagerty, “Teenagers who submit a short video or essay about why they are excited to drive are eligible to receive a financial boost from Hagerty to help cover the cost of driver’s training.

“We’re thrilled to have supported over 65 aspiring drivers in 2019,” said CEO, McKeel Hagerty. “The responses generated for ‘License to the Future’ demonstrate that young people are, in fact, excited to get behind the wheel. It’s vital that we foster this enthusiasm early-on, in order to preserve the joy of driving for future generations.”

Up to $500 per applicant will be awarded. Here’s how eligible teens can be considered in 2020:

Applicants must be between the ages of 14 and 18 and plan to take driver’s training within the next year.

Either a one-minute video or a 300-word essay answering the question, “Why are you excited to drive?” must be submitted to [email protected] .

Those interested in participating will need to submit their entries before one of the four deadlines: March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31, 2020. Chosen applicants will be notified in the month proceeding each deadline.

The Shop by Hagerty – which offers a wide variety of useful, sophisticated, and fun automotive-themed products for men, women, and children – donates 100-percent of its generated profits to “License to the Future.”

Here are just a few of the enthusiastic responses shared by last year’s video entrants:

“I grew up in a house full of cool cars and great drivers. One of those drivers was my dad who left me his 1968 Camaro convertible before he passed away. He worked on this vehicle for many years doing a nut-and-bolt restoration. I would like to finish fixing up this car and eventually be able to drive it.”

“I am excited to drive because it will be a monumental step to a life of independence.”

“It’s our time to change the course of history. I’m excited to drive because I am going to save the manual (transmission).”

