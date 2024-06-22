Haltech uC-10 Digital Dash Is Much More Than A Display

In today’s market, there are many options for digital gauges and dash screens that will display all the information you could ever need to keep an eye on how your vehicle is running. To stay out front, companies have been incorporating more features into their digital dashes and the latest trend appears to be an increase in the size of the display screen. A few years ago Haltech released the iC-7 digital dash, and while it is an excellent product, the growing desire for more screen real estate pushed Haltech to design the uC-10 digital dash featuring a larger 10-inch screen.

The new uC-10 dash is the latest addition to the Haltech lineup and is packed with features that make it much more than simply a digital gauge cluster. Listening to the requests and suggestions from the enthusiast community, Haltech removed the physical buttons from around the screen that are found on the smaller iC-7 dash along with removing the shift lights from the dash housing. The uC-10 is a simple, large screen featuring a resolution that is 1280 pixels wide by 480 pixels tall with a 60 Hz refresh rate for a clear and sharp display.

The Haltech uC-10 digital dash can be connected to the CAN network on any of the current Haltech ECUs, including the Platinum series, Elite series, Nexus series, and Rebel LS. Additionally, the uC-10 is plug-and-play compatible with several other engine management systems, including Hondata, Motec M1 + Hundred Series, Microtech, Link G4, and MaxxECU. If you are not using an aftermarket ECU and simply want to use the uC-10 dash as a gauge cluster replacement you can connect it to a factory ECU via the OBD network protocol. While the Haltech dash can be wired up in a standalone configuration to simply monitor data thanks to its definable and programable inputs and outputs, the uC-10 really shines when used with a Haltech ECU. Furthermore, the uC-10 dash has 512MB of onboard memory for data logging and it is capable of loop logging as well.

The uC-10 dash uses two-way communication when connected to a Haltech ECU that turns it into an input/output expansion module. You can connect sensors directly into the dash that monitor things such as temperature and fuel level, and it will send the data out to the Haltech ECU. The number of inputs and outputs available on the uC-10 is impressive. There are ten configurable analog inputs, four user-definable digital pulsed outputs to turn things on and off, four digital configurable digital inputs, a dedicated tachometer input, and a dedicated alternator excite output. Additionally, the uC-10 incorporates two ambient light sensors to detect the amount of light outside and adjust the brightness of the screen’s backlighting automatically.

Every aspect of the Haltech uC-10 dash is configurable and programable via their NSP software. Simply connect the USB cable to the front of the dash and plug in your laptop. Another option for connecting to the uC-10 is the included WiFi antenna that connects to the back of the dash. Within the NSP software, you can choose the screen layout, which data you want to see, gauge designs, and many more variables. There are even day and night modes available. The customization of the uC-10 is nearly limitless. For more information on this Haltech digital dash as well as their other products visit them at here.