Holley Carb Tuning: Learn From The Experts At Holley

Have you ever wanted to learn how a carburetor really works? Maybe you have some idea about how it squirts fuel into your engine, but you want a deeper understanding of tuning a carburetor. If so, you’re in luck.

Holley Performance Products recently announced the expansion of its popular training courses, and this means enthusiasts will now have the ability to learn carburetors from one of the most trusted names in performance. For more than 115 years, Holley has been producing quality fuel-system components, and here is your opportunity to get in on some hands-on classroom education, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The 4150 and 4160 carburetors have been in production since 1956, and over the following 64 years, they have been used on countless OE production vehicles. Nearly every form of performance automotive and marine application has relied on a Holley carburetor to deliver reliable power, but, tuning them for a specific application has often been thought of as black magic.

Taking this course will give attendees a fundamental understanding of the various circuits and their functions, as well as initial setup, tuning and proper rebuilding procedures. New for 2020, this course is intended to debunk general misconceptions about carbureted fuel systems as well as give students a first-hand experience for tearing down, inspecting, and re-assembling a model 4150 or model 4160 carburetor.

Course registration is on a first-come-first-serve basis, so take advantage by registering early. Students will be subjected to catered lunches as well as in-depth presentations/discussions by Holley’s two training instructors. Each participant will be granted the opportunity to tour the Holley manufacturing facility (which has been producing carburetors for over 60 years) and be given a loaner carburetor for practical training and disassembly. Participants may bring their own carburetor, but it must be clean, dry, and free of fuel/solvent fumes.

This course will cover two days and takes place at the National Corvette Museum from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day. For a comprehensive look at the various topics covered as well as registration, check out the “Carb 101” page HERE. For more information on other training programs like Holley’s EFI training, look at the company’s Training events page HERE.