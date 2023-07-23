Holley Launches New And Improved Sniper 2 EFI System

In the world of automotive performance, fuel injection systems have taken center stage, replacing traditional carburetors to provide better control, efficiency, and power. Holley has again raised the bar by introducing the Sniper 2 EFI system. This innovative electronic fuel injection system revolutionizes how enthusiasts and racers optimize their vehicle performance. Make your classic drive and perform like a modern fuel-injected vehicle with easy cold starts, smooth drivability, and improved fuel economy.

At the heart of the Sniper 2 EFI system is its ability to deliver precise fuel amounts to the engine, ensuring optimal combustion and power. This electronic marvel utilizes advanced sensors and sophisticated algorithms to continuously monitor engine parameters, such as air-fuel ratio, throttle position, and coolant temperature. As a result, the system can make real-time adjustments to the fuel injection, ensuring that the engine operates at peak efficiency under all driving conditions.

One of the standout features of Holley’s Sniper 2 EFI system is its versatility, catering to a wide range of applications, from daily drivers to high-performance racing machines. The Sniper 2 is designed to work within the Sniper Ecosystem that includes plug-n-play Hyperspark Ignition systems (coils, ignition box, and distributor), fuel systems, multiple displays, and many other components. Moreover, the Sniper 2 EFI system is designed for a straightforward installation, making it an attractive option for seasoned mechanics and first-time EFI users. With only four connections required to have the Sniper 2 powered up, this system can easily be installed in your home garage with limited tools.

New for Sniper 2 is the optional Power Distribution Module (PDM). The PDM makes the wiring process even easier by isolating the EFI and ignition wiring into a single location. Simply insert the pre-stripped wire ends under the positive lock connector and tighten down the set screw. All that’s required from your vehicle to power the PDM and your Sniper EFI is a battery and a switched 12-volt source. The system’s set-up wizard only needs a few answers from you regarding your engine combination to create a base map, and then it’s ready to begin self-tuning with no laptop or tuning experience necessary.

The Sniper 2 is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing vehicle systems, including ignition, transmission, and electronic displays. This seamless integration allows for enhanced control over the engine’s performance and the ability to fine-tune ignition timing and adjust fuel curves for optimized power output. The system comes equipped with a high-resolution 3.5-inch LCD handheld touchscreen, empowering users to make on-the-fly adjustments and monitor critical engine data easily. Additionally, the system offers data logging capabilities, enabling users to review and analyze crucial performance data, further fine-tuning the vehicle for maximum power and economy.

When it comes to performance tuning, the Sniper 2 is at the next level with its self-learning capabilities. Upon initial setup, the system enters a self-tuning mode, automatically calibrating fuel delivery based on engine performance. The system performs fuel map learning in real-time using the included Bosch LSU 4.9 wideband oxygen sensor. As the vehicle is driven, the system continuously refines its tune, ensuring the engine always operates at peak efficiency. The Sniper 2 will support up to 650 horsepower naturally aspirated or 575 horsepower in a boosted application with its four 100 lb/hr injectors.

For performance enthusiasts, the Holley Sniper 2 EFI system is a game-changer. Whether it’s the exhilarating acceleration on the track or the smooth power delivery during daily commutes, this advanced EFI system unlocks the full potential of any vehicle. Check out the Holley Sniper 2 site to view the various configurations available.