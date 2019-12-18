Holley Named Official Sponsor For 2020 NMRA Ford Nationals Series

2019 was a massive year for Blue Oval drag racing fans around the world, and much of its success was due in large part to the highly successful National Mustang Racing Association (NMRA) series of events. Last year’s NMRA schedule was jam-packed with a diverse lineup of world-class drag racing, streetcar shootouts, manufacturer’s midways, car shows, and guest appearances for fans of all ages.

This month, the NMRA announced that Holley Performance Products would be the title sponsor for the upcoming 2020 season. The NMRA Ford Nationals is known as the most extensive all-Ford motorsport event series in the world, and this announcement is only the second time in the NMRA’s historic 22 year history that Holley has taken the lead as the series title sponsor.

“The partnership between NMRA and Holley is amazing as we created an incredible synergy between us with the NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival in 2019,” said Steve Wolcott, founder, and president of NMRA. “With Holley coming on as the title sponsor, we can build momentum at each stop on the tour as all roads will lead to Bowling Green for the biggest and craziest Ford event ever created.”

2020 Holley NMRA Ford Nationals Schedule February 27th – March 1st, 2020 -26th Annual NMRA Spring Break Shootout

Bradenton Motorsports Park (Bradenton, FL) April 2nd – 5th, 2020 -12th Annual NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals Atlanta Dragway (Commerce, GA) May 14th – 16th, 2020 (Thurs-Fri-Sat, 3-Day Event) -2nd Annual NMRA Gateway Rumble World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (Madison, IL) June 25th – 27th, 2020 (Thurs-Fri-Sat, 3-Day Event) -20th Annual NMRA Ford Motorsport Nationals Maple Grove Raceway (Mohnton, PA) July 30th – August 2nd, 2020 -15th Annual NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing Route 66 Raceway (Joliet, IL) October 1st – 4th, 2020 -22nd Annual NMRA World Finals Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival Beech Bend Raceway (Bowling Green, KY)

Holley’s Intergalactic Ford Festival Returns!

The intensely popular Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival will again return for the 2020 season, and marketing director Bill Tichenor had this to say about the upcoming event: “The timing couldn’t be better for Holley to become the title sponsor of the NMRA as we continue to focus on making exiting new parts for Fords. The inaugural NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival couldn’t have went better, so to be the title sponsor all year with it culminating at one massive event at the end the year just makes total sense.”

The event will take place during the Nitto Tire NMRA World Finals on October 1st-4th at Beech Bend Raceway (Bowling Green, KY). It will feature four full days of euphoric Ford mania with championship drag racing, specialty street-legal shootouts, autocross, drift exhibitions, celebrity appearances, a car show, Manufacturer’s Midway, and much more.

Speaking of the Manufacturer’s Midway, every national event will feature one, packed with the biggest names in the aftermarket, offering show specials and a chance to talk to company representatives one-on-one. For more information on the 2020 NMRA event schedule, you can click on the official link here.