Holley’s Classic Ford Truck Kits Make Modern Engine Swaps Easier

If you’re dreaming of modern muscle in your classic Ford truck, swapping a high-revving Coyote or a monstrous 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 into a 1953-79 F-100, F-150, or F-250 presents some challenges. Some of those obstacles involve accessory-drive routing, oil pan clearance, and hood clearance. Holley, a name synonymous with performance fuel systems and engine swaps, created truck accessory drive kits designed to turn your engine-swap dream that dream into a more attainable reality.

The star of the show is Holley’s High-Mount Accessory Drive kit for the Godzilla engine. As Ray Frescas of Holley explained, “This kit incorporates the timing cover, water pump, and alternator. It can also be configured with power steering and AC.”

This integrated design pulls all the accessories tight and compact, creating valuable space in the engine bay. It’s compatible with both the original crank pulley and aftermarket dampers. However, the accessory drive is only part of the solution. Holley also offers an oiling system specifically for Godzilla swaps. As Ray explained, “The system replaces the factory oil pump with a crankshaft-driven, front-mounted design.”

And for those contemplating the ever-popular Coyote swap? Holley hasn’t forgotten you. “Holley offers oil pans for Gen 1 Gen 2 and Gen 3 coyote engines specifically designed for 1953-1979 F100, F-150, and F250 trucks,” Ray added.

Ray also added: “This system features a concentric-driven, gerotor oil pump with… for maximum flow.” The cast aluminum oil pan holds a substantial 6.5 quarts and includes thoughtful features like a turbo oil drain-back port and integrated oil priming ports.

“It clears the stock frame and steering components and works with both stock and Crown Vic suspensions,” he said of the pan that stores a generous 7.6 quarts.

The combination of the High-Mount Accessory Drive and the purpose-built oil pans allows for a seamless bolt-on installation into 1953-79 F100, F-150, and F-250 two-wheel drive trucks without modifying the factory hood.

So, if you are considering a modern engine swap in your classic Ford truck, these Holley kits offer the solutions you need to get your project up and running.