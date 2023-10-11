Holley’s EFI Fuel Filter/Regulator Makes EFI Swaps Even Easier

An EFI fuel system needs a fuel pump, fuel filters, and a fuel pressure regulator to function. Holley has found a way to combine two of those parts into one with its Compact EFI Fuel Filter with a built-in regulator. This new piece of fuel system technology will help simplify most EFI conversions.

Building an EFI fuel system for the first time can be intimidating. It’s easy to get lost in all the requirements these fuel systems have to function. Holley saw an opportunity to simplify building a basic EFI conversion fuel system, and that’s why it developed the fuel filter with a built-in regulator.

The Compact EFI Fuel Filter with a built-in regulator uses a GM-style filter and bypass-style regulator. The fuel pressure is fixed at a constant 58 psi, enough for any EFI fuel system. A five-micron fuel filter takes care of catching any debris that can be found in the fuel. These fuel filter and regulator combos are made from stainless steel to limit corrosion. You can use the filter with a built-in regulator with any EFI fuel system that needs at least 58 psi of fuel pressure.

Holley has two different versions of the Compact EFI Fuel Filter with a built-in regulator. One uses OEM-style quick connectors, the other has -6AN male connectors. You’ll need to make sure your fuel pump doesn’t flow over 450 LPH if you want to use this new combo part from Holley. You can learn more about Holley’s Compact EFI Fuel Filter with a built-in regulator in this video and on the company’s website right here.