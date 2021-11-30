Hooning Around: NHRA Star Alex Laughlin Takes On The Hoonicorn

The team over at Hoonigan do some wild and crazy stuff with cars, and they beat on them like they owe them money and have a great time doing it. The Hoonicorn vs The World series mixes the Hoonigan attitude, with some good old fashion drag racing against some cool vehicles, including NHRA star Alex Laughlin’s screw-blown Corvette.

Hoonicorn vs The World is pretty darn simple: people bring their cars out to race the Hoonicorn Mustang…first one to the finish line wins. Now, the Hoonicorn has already raced a variety of vehicles from Donkmaster’s 1971 Caprice, to an all-wheel-drive Trophy Truck. The Hoonicorn is based on a 1965 Mustang and it’s no slouch in the performance department. The Mustang makes over 1,400 all-wheel-drive horsepower thanks to its 410 cubic-inch Roush Yates engine and twin Garrett turbos.

Alex Laughlin didn’t bring a knife to this gunfight, as his 2012 Corvette makes 4,000 horsepower and has won plenty of big races in its day. The airport runway’s surface wasn’t going to provide nearly enough traction to allow Laughlin to unleash the Corvette’s power. Laughlin’s team turned the wick down on the big HEMI and added extra weight to the rear of the car to allow it to gain some traction.

The Hoonicorn’s normal pilot Ken Block wasn’t behind the wheel for this race, instead Block’s 14-year-old daughter Lia strapped into the Mustang to do battle with Laughlin. Block and Laughlin engaged in horsepower combat in a best two-out-of-three series that was full of twists and turns. We won’t spoil the outcome for you, just check out the video from the Hoonigan YouTube channel to see who came out on top.