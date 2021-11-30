Hooning Around: NHRA Star Alex Laughlin Takes On The Hoonicorn

By Brian Wagner November 30, 2021

The team over at Hoonigan do some wild and crazy stuff with cars, and they beat on them like they owe them money and have a great time doing it. The Hoonicorn vs The World series mixes the Hoonigan attitude, with some good old fashion drag racing against some cool vehicles, including NHRA star Alex Laughlin’s screw-blown Corvette.

Hoonicorn vs The World is pretty darn simple: people bring their cars out to race the Hoonicorn Mustang…first one to the finish line wins. Now, the Hoonicorn has already raced a variety of vehicles from Donkmaster’s 1971 Caprice, to an all-wheel-drive Trophy Truck. The Hoonicorn is based on a 1965 Mustang and it’s no slouch in the performance department. The Mustang makes over 1,400 all-wheel-drive horsepower thanks to its 410 cubic-inch Roush Yates engine and twin Garrett turbos.

Alex Laughlin didn’t bring a knife to this gunfight, as his 2012 Corvette makes 4,000 horsepower and has won plenty of big races in its day. The airport runway’s surface wasn’t going to provide nearly enough traction to allow Laughlin to unleash the Corvette’s power. Laughlin’s team turned the wick down on the big HEMI and added extra weight to the rear of the car to allow it to gain some traction.

The Hoonicorn’s normal pilot Ken Block wasn’t behind the wheel for this race, instead Block’s 14-year-old daughter Lia strapped into the Mustang to do battle with Laughlin. Block and Laughlin engaged in horsepower combat in a best two-out-of-three series that was full of twists and turns. We won’t spoil the outcome for you, just check out the video from the Hoonigan YouTube channel to see who came out on top.

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. When Brian is not writing, you can find him at the track as a crew chief, doing freelance photography, or beating on his nitrous-fed 2000 Trans Am.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

SEMA 2021: K&N Engineering Focuses On Fine Details For The Future

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading