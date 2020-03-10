Horsepower Wars is back for 2020, which promises to be as exciting as ever! After an epic 2019 season, full of dramatic and controversial moments, the Horsepower Wars team is pulling all of the stops to make sure Season 3 of the $10K Drag Shootout keeps fans on the edge of their seat.

The wildly popular $10K Drag Shootout will sport a few rules changes this year to match the No Prep Edition update. Four teams will compete against each other to see who can build the quickest drag racing car over a period of 10 days, with a budget of $10,000 — which will consist of $3,000 in cash and a $7,000 Summit Racing Equipment gift card. During the competition, there will be surprise bonuses, competitions, and challenges that can assist, or hurt, the chances of each team’s ability to build their vehicle and win. Once the teams complete their build it’s time to go down to the track for heads-up racing where the team who proves they’re the fastest takes home $10,000 and their finished car.

No Prep racing has been around for years and this season the $10K Drag Shootout will be taking inspiration from this drag racing style. Track crews heat and scrape away all traces of tire rubber on the track, revealing an unforgiving bare street like surface. The ability to keep high horsepower beasts glued to an unprepped surface forces both the drivers and the builders to be at the top of their game. In previous seasons teams were required to use a certain tire brand, size, and compound. Taking into consideration the unruly track surface, the rules will be opened up to allow for larger sized slicks.

“It was really important that we continue to reinvent the $10K Drag Shootout,” stated Scott Parker, Power Automedia’s Vice President of Content. “The show should be every bit as exciting to the viewer as it is to us making it. In 2019 we had the return of Team Bigun – our Season 1 champs – as well as a few curveballs from the revamped $10K Olympics to the surprise Grenada wagon. Going to no prep style racing seemed a fitting way to change it up, while also attracting a whole new group of potential racers and builders.”

The winning Team, Enemies Everywhere, will be returning from Australia for a chance to defend their title in the third season. Team Leader Jaime Farmer explained what he’s looking forward to in season 3, “We want to be the first team to win $10K Drag Shootout 2 years in a row, so we’re actually a bit more excited to be coming back this year than we were coming in for the first time. America has always been the top shelf when it comes to drag racing so for us to beat the best is really something else.” Farmer continued, “We really enjoyed the entire experience from being able to push our boundaries to going up against the best and making some really good friends.”

CLICK HERE to star in the third season of $10K Drag Shootout.

As of now Junkyard Truck Challenge, Pony Wars, and other series are not currently in production planning. However, stay tuned for updates later in the year.

Horsepower Wars Season 3 will be made possible by its title sponsor Lucas Oil as well as BMR Suspension, Comp Cams, Covercraft, Dyna-Batt, E3 Spark Plugs, Holley, Kooks Header, Lucas Oil, MAHLE Motorsports, Moroso, Moser Engineering, NOS, PRW Industries, Ron Francis, Summit Racing, Total Seal, Victor Reinz, ProForm, and more.