How To Add Analog Inputs To Your SCT Device

Vehicle owners who like some extra spice in their tune-up need to monitor critical sensors so they can make adjustments as needed. SCT’s line of handheld tuners makes it possible to wire in different analog inputs that you can use to gather important data to make precise tuning adjustments.

An EFI-controlled vehicle uses an ECU that’s looking at a massive volume of data from different sensors to keep an engine running. All of this data helps the ECU make sure the right amount of air, fuel, and spark is being used during the combustion process. A hand-held tuner like the ones SCT offers can only monitor so much, and that’s why adding additional analog inputs is a good idea.

SCT’s Jill Hepp provides some examples of what analog inputs you can wire into a tuner from SCT.

“Analog inputs are typically used in gas applications to utilize and data-log with a wideband sensor. These inputs can also be used to monitor other things like vehicles with aftermarket superchargers to measure boost, and so on. Our EGT kit also utilizes the analog input to monitor exhaust gas temperatures on vehicles that are not equipped with EGT sensors.”

You can use the data from these analog inputs to make sure what’s being logged is as accurate as possible. Good data, especially from a wideband sensor, is very important when you’re really pushing an engine to its limits. That data could be the difference between a really good tune, and pistons getting turned into liquid aluminum.

“The customer can make sure that the vehicle is healthy with this extra data from the analog input. This data can show you out-of-range readings from a wideband, boost sensor, and EGT sensors. The data can alert you to issues that can be addressed before something catastrophic occurs within the engine. This saves our customers significant amounts of money, and it lets them get the most out of their vehicle,” Hepp says.

Check out this video from SCT that shows you how to hook up an analog input to your SCT device. You can learn more about SCT products right here on the company’s website.