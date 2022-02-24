How To Improve Your Tow Vehicle’s Fuel Mileage With SCT/Bully Dog

By Brian Wagner February 24, 2022

The cost of fuel continues to climb, and that’s sure to have an impact on your racing budget. One way you can combat rising fuel costs is by making your tow vehicle is as fuel-efficient as it can be. The two easiest ways you can do this is through proper maintenance, and a fuel economy tune from a calibration device like those offered by SCT/Bully Dog.

If you aren’t interested in buying the software and learning how to custom-tune the ECU on your tow rig, a calibration device is a simple way to get similar results. A calibration that’s aiming to improve fuel economy is going to address the average cruising speed and lower pedal position for your vehicle. For a diesel application, the start of injection, fuel pressure, and torque request tables are just a few of the areas the calibration will work to optimize. Gas-powered vehicles will have the spark advanced and variable cam timing functions modified to improve the fuel economy.

Jill Hepp from SCT/Bully Dog explains how vehicle maintenance plays a role in the fuel economy picture, and what types of gains you might see after a fuel economy calibration is loaded into your vehicle.

“When looking at gains for towing, there are some variables. Weight, altitude, and maintenance are the main ones. So let’s say you’re towing 8,000 pounds of gear and are using an SCT/Bully Dog product. If you are going to Bradenton, Florida you may see 1 MPG gain overall. If you go to Bowling Green, Kentucky, you may see .5 MPG gain. This is provided the vehicle maintenance is current and proper tire pressure is set for the vehicle. Tire pressure can help or hinder fuel economy. If tire pressure is low, that can lower fuel economy by increasing the rolling resistance.”

The SCT/Bully Dog device you use can load a calibration that’s specific to your vehicle, its modifications, and how you use it. That gives you the ability to optimize your tow vehicle’s fuel economy even more. You can learn more about how to improve tow vehicle fuel economy right here on SCT’s website.

Article Sources

SCT Performance
https://www.sctflash.com
(407) 776-2667

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. When Brian is not writing, you can find him at the track as a crew chief, doing freelance photography, or beating on his nitrous-fed 2000 Trans Am.
Read My Articles
 

