Hurst Master Rebuild Kit For Four-Speed Shifters

By Randy Bolig August 17, 2020

If there is one aspect of a muscle car that is high on every enthusiast’s list—other than a big block—it’s having a four-speed. In the early years, GM cars with a row-your-own transmission were available with either a Muncie or Hurst shifter. The Muncie was short-lived, and the Hurst Competition Plus became the shifter of choice.

Since we’re talking about classic muscle cars, that Hurst shifter in your hot rod has probably seen more gear shifts than you can imagine. While it might still “technically” work, is it working as good as it did when it was new? Now it can.

Hurst

The rebuild kit for 1966 and newer Hurst Competition/Plus shifters contains all of the wear parts needed to rebuild your Competition/Plus shifter as well as detailed instructions.

 

If your Hurst Competition Plus shifter is starting to show its age after years of hard-driving, it’s time to get rid of that sloppy feeling power shift with Hurst’s new line of service parts for Competition/Plus shifters. Hurst is now offering new master rebuild kits as well as isolator/retainer clip sets. If you’re tired of shifter-induced missed shifts, there has never been a better time to breathe new life into your aging shifter.

It’s easy for you to bring back the performance of your Hurst gear changer with the company’s new master rebuild kit for 1966 and newer Competition/Plus shifters. The kit contains all of the wear parts needed to rebuild your Competition/Plus shifter along with detailed instructions.

What are you waiting for? There is no time like the present to make your Hurst shifter work as it should. That is unless you really need something to blame for your Third gear missed shift…

More Sources

Hurst
https://www.holley.com/brands/hurst/
(866) 464-6553

About the author

Randy Bolig

Randy Bolig has been working on cars and has been involved in the hobby ever since he bought his first car when he was only 14 years old. His passion for performance got him noticed by many locals, and he began helping them modify their vehicles.
Read My Articles
 

