IDIDIT Celebrates 35 Years Of Made In The USA

By Brian Wagner March 11, 2021

IDIDIT was founded 35 years ago by Ken Callison, a man who loved hot rods and classic vehicles. Callison started IDIDIT in his garage as a company that made one-off trick parts for hot rods. Word spread about Callison’s stunning billet aluminum tilt steering columns and that led to strong demand for IDIDIT’s products. Now, IDIDIT makes a bevy of sleek parts and high-performance items for a wide range of vehicles, all right here in the USA.

IDIDIT has evolved over the past 35 years in response to its customer’s needs and never lost sight of the fact that quality products are critical. The company’s employees are passionate about everything automotive and have inspired IDIDIT to branch out into the high-performance market. IDIDIT has hired engineers with racing backgrounds to help it create the safest and most lightweight products on the market.

Another important thing to IDIDIT is keeping all of its products made in the USA; according to IDIDIT’s Kelly Tuttle, the company takes pride in the fact it has made everything in the USA for 35 years.

“’Made in the USA’ is something that our founders were very passionate about, and that is something that has remained a focus of the company all along. It is also something that is important to our customer base. Our products are both designed and manufactured at our location in Michigan, and the majority of our raw materials are sourced within a 500-mile radius of our factory. We do not offshore our products and label them as American made; it is much easier for us to control the quality of our product by keeping our manufacturing in-house and suppliers nearby.”

To learn more about IDIDIT’s lines of high-performance steering columns and other products check out the company’s website right here.

Article Sources

IDIDIT
https://www.ididitinc.com
(517) 424-0577

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. When Brian is not writing, you can find him at the track as a crew chief, doing freelance photography, or beating on his nitrous-fed 2000 Trans Am.
Read My Articles
 

