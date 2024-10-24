Inside The 427-Powered Mercury Comets That Dominated A/FX

andrewwolf
By Andrew Wolf October 24, 2024

In 1964, Mercury unleashed its powerhouse new 427 cubic-inch Comet on the drag strip with, an experimental vehicle designed for the Factory Experimental (A/FX) class. These cars were heavily modified versions of the Comet Caliente, built by Dearborn Steel Tubing, a specialist company known for its work on the Ford Thunderbolt. The modifications included fiberglass fenders, doors, and a teardrop hood, as well as Lexan windows and a lightweight interior. Every ounce of unnecessary weight was removed to maximize performance.

Under the hood, the Comet A/FX packed Ford’s 427 high-riser FE engine, a beastly V8 originally developed for NASCAR competition. This engine featured high-flow heads, dual four-barrel Holley carburetors, and a 14:1 compression ratio, producing an estimated 500 horsepower, even though it was officially rated at 425. Backed by a four-speed manual transmission and a durable 9-inch rearend, the Comet A/FX delivered stunning 11-second 1/4-mile times straight off the showroom floor. This made the Comet a formidable competitor in the A/FX class, where it went tow-to-tow with Mopar’s  HEMI -powered race cars.

mercury comet, ford fe 427

The Comet A/FX made an immediate impact, especially in the hands of legendary drivers like “Dyno” Don Nicholson, who claimed 63 victories in 1964 alone. Mercury built only 21 of these cars in 1964, making them both rare and highly prized by collectors. In 1965, Mercury upped the ante by introducing a more aggressive version of the Comet, including a handful of models equipped with Ford’s experimental 427 SOHC “Cammer” engine, pushing performance even further.

By 1966, the Comet shifted to a tube-chassis design, leaving behind its factory roots, but the 1964-65 Comet A/FX remains one of the most iconic and feared drag cars ever produced.

