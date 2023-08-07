Car gatherings are a great place to study the creativity and ingenuity that flows throughout the automotive arena for ideas on your own build. Now, thanks to TMI’s Cars and Clearance event, you can get great ideas from some of the best builds in the country, and some great deals on products to help you finish your ride.

The car-centric event takes place at TMI Products’ headquarters in Corona, California on August 12, 2023. The event serves as the final stop of the TMI Road Tour, designed to seek out the best TMI-equipped vehicles across the country at each of the four big events. The TRIM Awards Road Tour registration deadline for the Cars and Clearance event is 10 am (PST) on Saturday, August 12, 2023. Judging will begin at 8 am and the crowning of the fourth Trim Awards Road Tour winner will take place shortly thereafter at the TMI Products booth at 11:30 am.

After the fourth event winner is chosen at TMI’s Cars and Clearance event, the judges will then award one person the title of TMI Road Tour Champion. The TMI Road Tour Champ will then be entered into the coveted “Top 20 Finalists” for the TMI TRIM Awards 2023 at the SEMA Show. The TMI Road Tour Champ will score a featured vehicle parking spot at SEMA 2023, and a five-night hotel stay in Las Vegas during SEMA.

TMI’s Cars and Clearance Is More Than Just A Show

While we all love ogling some of the finest builds in the country, we also love getting great deals on stuff to finish our favorite rides – the ones we own! This event is designed to be more than just a car show. Thanks to TMI’s Cars and Clearance, enthusiasts can show off their ride, bench race, drink coffee, and most of all, save money on clearance items from TMI!

This event will bring the Hot Rod community together for a fun event and some of the coolest cars from all around. Ross Berlanga, TMI Products marketing director

Mark your calendars for August 12, 2023, and set your GPS for TMI’s Cars and Clearance event at TMI’s headquarters located at 1493 E Bentley Dr, Corona, CA 92879. You’ll have the opportunity to gain ideas from some of the most talented minds in the automotive arena, and you’ll be able to save a few bucks and bring home high-quality products that’ll make your build stand out on the show field. Don’t miss this opportunity!