Installing A Tubular Front End From Team Z Motorsports

By Brian Wagner January 12, 2022

There’s only so much space available under the hood of a Mustang, and if you’re trying to put a bigger engine between the fenders or add a turbo kit you can run out of real estate in a hurry. A tubular front end is a perfect way to gain some space and save some weight with a single modification.

The Team Z Motorsports Tubular Front End kit is a simple solution if you want to remove the OEM sheet metal from the engine bay of a Mustang. These kits are available in both welded and unwelded formats and come with all the hardware you need to get them installed. The kits are made from 4130 chrome-moly — this adds strength to the front end and makes the 25-pound weight reduction they provide possible.

If you’re the DIY type, Team Z’s Tubular Front End kit is something you can install at home with the right tools. The most intimidating part of this installation is cutting off the OEM front end structure, but if you’re detail-oriented, it’s really not that bad; just remember, measure twice and cut once.

In this video, Dave Zimmerman, the owner of Team Z Motorsports, shows you just how to install one of these Tubular Front End kits. There are a lot of good tips you can pick up in the video if you’re thinking about adding this kit to your Mustang. Make sure you check out the Team Z Motorsports website right here to learn more about this product.

Article Sources

Team Z Motorsports
https://www.teamzmotorsports.net
(734) 946-7223

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. When Brian is not writing, you can find him at the track as a crew chief, doing freelance photography, or beating on his nitrous-fed 2000 Trans Am.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

SEMA 2021: K&N Engineering Focuses On Fine Details For The Future

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading