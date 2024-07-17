TMI Unleashes New Interior Kit for the 1967-68 Cougar

TMI Unleashes New Interior Kit for the 1967-68 Cougar

robkinnan
By Rob Kinnan July 17, 2024

Finally, TMI Products has created a replacement interior kit for the Mercury Cougar! Seen back in the day as the fancy version of a Mustang, the Cougar and Mustang were very similar to each other, but the Cougar had more creature comforts and just nicer everything than the fully functional Mustang. TMI has long been making interior kits for Mustangs, but they finally came out with a complete interior kit for the 1967-68 Cougar!

TMI Interior Kit for the 1967-68 Cougar

This is the company’s first Mercury application instead of repurposing factory designs, from the ground-up with purpose-built components that complement the Cougar’s unique body styling. TMI’s modified door panels and quarter panels in the TMI Sport pattern design are stylishly molded from ABS plastic and sold as a pair. Using factory mounting points, they’re easy to install and have ergonomic armrests built-in for maximum comfort. They can be offered in a variety of different colors and contrasting stitching colors.

The new Cougar Sport Molded dash panel and molded headliner are constructed of full fiberglass, complete with sail panels that are designed for a seamless and completely clean look. The headliners feature cutouts for the dome light and visor mounting locations. TMI also offers new sun visors that can be sewn in your choice of material and have a show quality fit and finish. To the rear of that interior, TMI’s Sport Package Tray is available and helps to finish off the interior. These flat panels are an easy-to-install one-piece design wrapped in premium vinyl.

To mount either the universal Pro Series or Pro Classic seats into the ‘67 and ‘68 Mercury Cougar, TMI has released Low-Profile Bucket Sear Mounting Brackets, which are a bolt-in for any of TMI’s universal line of seats, giving customers that “complete interior in a box” experience.

TMI’s bucket seats for the 1967-’68 Cougar use a Sport Molded design, which adds a little more bolstering for a more comfortable seating position than the stock Cougar seats provide. The matching center console features twin cup holders, and though the rear seats look similar to the Mustang kit – the Cougar rear seats are quite comfy.

Complimenting TMI’s line of universal Pro Series and Pro Classic seats, TMI has released it’s Sport full-length console. The factory console has no arm rest or drink holders, and TMI’s full-length console solves both issues with twin cup holders, a deep storage compartment, and ergonomic arm rest in a stylish package in a variety of material and stitch options to match the rest of the interior.  They also have CNC cut-out floor mats engineered for proper fitment in the ‘67-‘68 Cougar. Finishing off is the new sport trunk kit to get a professional trunk floor that matches the rest of the interior

Now that there is finally a complete interior kit for the 1967-68 Cougar, you Cougar fans don’t have to look at the Mustang parts catalogues with jealous rage.

Article Sources

TMI Products
https://www.tmiproducts.com
(951) 272-1996
robkinnan

About the author

Rob Kinnan

Rob Kinnan requires very little introduction. Many would recognize Rob from his days as the Editor of Hot Rod Magazine. He is a dyed-in-the-wool hot rodder and muscle car enthusiast, a road racing aficionado behind the wheel of his Factory Five roadster, and a hardcore NASCAR fan.
Read My Articles

