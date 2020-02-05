Jackpot: Auto Anything’s Super Sleigh Giveaway Winners Are Announced

By Steven Olsewski February 05, 2020

Back in November Auto Anything released its Super Sleigh Giveaway, and the time has now come to announce the winners. The giveaway gives auto enthusiasts the chance to win one of three prizes in addition to the chance to win swag weekly.

The grand prize was an assortment of the best-in-class products in brakes, exhaust, intake, wheels and rims, tonneau, interior, exterior style, and suspension with a total value of around $7,900. This gave the winner the opportunity to give their truck the update and look that they have always wanted.

Second place was a four-pack of tickets to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on April 26th, 2020 at Talladega Superspeedway. These aren’t any four tickets these are “Hot” Garage passes. This allows the winner to get inside the racetrack and see the action from the pit lanes. It’s not just an epic race — it’s an epic experience!

The third-place prize still gave the winner the ability to upgrade their vehicle with a $500 store credit to spend at AutoAnything.com. There is nothing like getting some extra cash to spend on your favorite parts and upgrades.

In the end, it was three lucky people who took home the top prizes in the giveaway, not to mention all the weekly winners who won weekly swag. The third-place prize went to Sandra L., second-place to Jeremy R., and the grand prize was won by Debbie S. Debbie will be upgrading her 2015 Ram 2500, 2013 Jeep Wrangler, or maybe even both of them.

Super Sleigh Giveaway Winners

  • Grand Prize – Debbie S.
  • Second Place Prize – Jeremy R.
  • Third Place Prize – Sandra L.
Even if you did not win, you still have can go to Auto Anything’s website to find the right parts for your vehicle. What are you going to upgrade first?

Article Sources

AutoAnything
https://www.autoanything.com
(858) 569-8111

About the author

Steven Olsewski

Steven Olsewski grew up with a true passion for anything with a motor. He loves his wife and kids, and during the year can be found enjoying quality time together. They are a huge part of his life and their passion for God.
Read My Articles
 

