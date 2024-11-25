Jay Leno and the Time-Traveling Mustang

evanderespolong
By Evander Long November 25, 2024

Veteran television host and comedian Jay Leno took a trip down memory lane recently with a very special vehicle. A 1965 Ford Mustang that was featured in the Ford Magic Skyway ride at the 1964-1965 New York World’s Fair. It wasn’t just any Mustang for Leno because he believes he may have ridden in this exact car as a young boy, adding a personal touch to this automotive time capsule.

The car itself is a classic example of the first-generation Mustang, a model that revolutionized the American car market. It features a six-cylinder engine and automatic transmission and, as Leno says, “no power steering, no power brakes.” He further says, “It’s still the best-looking Mustang. They often get car design right the first time, and they certainly did with this one.” The convertible top and the iconic spinner hubcaps.

Jay Leno Mustang

This car was one of 24 Mustangs used on the Ford Magic Skyway ride, an attraction at the World’s Fair. Walt Disney Imagineering designed this ride; it took the guests on a historical tour through the ages, showing them dinosaur scenes and pyramids. The company insisted on using the latest Ford models in the ride, which is why all of them were convertibles so passengers could see the exhibits fully.

When the fair closed, Ford refurbished the Mustangs and sold them to employees. This car has been restored meticulously to its former self. The worn seats have been replaced, and the 8-track player that once told the story of the World’s Fair ride was removed. However, traces of its past remain, such as the guide post and metal plating still evident underneath the car.

Jay Leno Mustang

Clearly thrilled to be driving it, Leno reflects on the car’s sporty feel even though the mechanics are pretty simple. “You’re in the open air, moving along pretty good,” he remarks. He also points out the car’s importance in automotive history by saying, “This is halfway in the development of the automobile. It’s pretty good progress.”

This reunion with a piece of his childhood and an important part of Ford’s history was quite the treat for Leno. As he puts it, “It’s still a good-looking car, even with the small six-cylinder engine and drum brakes. There’s something fun about it.” This 1965 Mustang reminds us that the car may never be forgotten and remains an icon of American automotive design.

 

