E85 is a wonder drug for people looking to optimize the performance of their vehicle without liquidating assets to afford race fuels. Ethanols’s cooling properties help prevent knock while still maintaining an octane rating of 105. It’s no wonder enthusiasts flock to the yellow-handled pump. While the perks of ethanol are high, there are some downsides. Thankfully, Lucas Oil has products to help combat the negative side effects of ethanol fuels.

Idle Fuel Is The Devil’s Workshop

We all know the phrase, “Nothing good lasts forever,” and ethanol is no different. The ability of our corn blended friend to absorb water quickly, denotes it as a “do not store” fuel. It can also wreak havoc on our fuel lines and engine causing rust and corrosion. If stored untreated, it turns into a varnish and begins to gel, clogging up injectors or fuel filter. Even worse, ethanol can soften rubber components in the engine creating a blockage.

The downsides to ethanol-based fuel are pretty strong. While the ethanol-based fuel can make big power, you need to make sure you maintain it. If you’re between races, broken down, or need to winterize your vehicle, you only have a few options to keep your fuel system safe: you can dump the tank or add a fuel conditioner.

Minimizing The Negatives

Lucas Oil sought out to make sure the negatives of Ethanol fuel are only a bottle away from being dissolved. Its Ethanol Fuel Conditioner with Stabilizer has been created to defeat the harmful downsides of ethanol-based fuels. This product is not only meant for E-85, but can also be used with any fuel product with ethanol. This would include the E-10 and E-15 found in our pump gasoline. The fuel conditioner offers oxidation inhibitors and combats combustion chamber deposits. It also saves your injectors from needing to be sent out to be cleaned. The best part is your expensive fuel filters are completely safe as the product is completely soluble.

Easy Fix

We all love the potency of ethanol, but need to take steps to ensure the negatives remain at a minimum. Instead of spending your Saturday dumping fuel and finding ethical locations to dump them, pick up a bottle of Lucas Ethanol Fuel Conditioner with Stabilizer instead. I’m sure that time can be better spent preparing for next year’s race season.